Who was Cristina Vita Aranda? Paraguay footballer Ivan Torres' wife shot dead at concert

Cristina Vita Aranda, a model and wife of footballer Ivan Torres, was shot dead at a concert held in Asuncion, Paraguay. The celebrity was seated in the VIP area when gunfire ensued, leading to four others and Aranda being injured.

According to reports, Torres was also attending the Ja'umina Fest with his wife but escaped unharmed.

Doctors reported that the 29-year-old was in a "serious condition and intubated" when brought into the hospital. Cristina Vita Aranda reportedly suffered a bullet wound to her head. Doctors attempted to resuscitate her, but she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Four people between the ages of 23 and 40 who were shot at the event are being treated for their injuries. A man named Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora was one of the victims who was also fatally shot.

The target of the firing was reported to be Ederson Salinas Benitez, a local drug dealer.

More about Cristina Vita Aranda

On her Instagram, the mother-of-three described herself as a personal trainer and a fitness junkie. She had amassed over 535k followers on the platform. Cristina Vita Aranda often posted brand sponsorships and pictures showcasing the physique she acquired from training.

The online star had recently announced that she and her husband Torres were planning to get divorced after being married for ten years.

Torres, a Club Olimpia left-back, took to his Instagram account on January 31, sharing the news of his wife's passing. The same statement was uploaded on Christina Vita Aranda's Instagram page. It read:

"One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers."

He invited fans to say their "last goodbye" to the model at the funeral home in Asuncion, Paraguay.

He added:

"Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends. We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

Police Chief Benicio Ramirez confirmed that Vita Aranda was not the intended target and was a "collateral victim."

Olympia canceled today's training session after being told that Torres' wife was not the only victim. Another player's wife was reportedly injured during the event as well.

