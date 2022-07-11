Coney Island shooting: Gunfire during boardwalk 'pop up' party leaves five injured

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, a shooting took place on the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City during a 'pop up' party. The shooting, which occurred around 2 am in the morning, left at least five people injured. One of the victims is in a critical condition.

According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened at the Boardwalk and West 21st Street where a “large group” of people were gathered in the early hours of Sunday.

So far, no arrests have been made by the police. The motive behind the shooting is not clear. No concrete description of the shooter has been released, either.

This incident is the latest in a wave of gun-violence related incidents that seems to have gripped not only New York, but America in general.

America's famed seaside entertainment park was the latest site of a public shooting that injured five party-goers on Sunday. It is believed that the gunman started shooting at random at a large gathering of people. According to police, at least two dozen bullets were found at the scene.

The victims have all been hospitalized. Among them is a 31-year-old man who was taken to the Coney Island Hospital and is in a critical state. Two women (both below 30) and a 36-year-old man, have been admitted to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. They are in a stable condition.

Other recent shootings in New York

Just an hour after this, a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm while walking on Emmons Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. According to a police source, she appeared to be the unintended target of the shooting. On the same day, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times due to a dispute, at a Brooklyn public housing building.

In another shooting which took place at the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road, a 21-year-old man was shot in the hip, while a 26-year-old was shot in the stomach. No arrests have been made yet.

Gun Violence Archive statistics show that in 2022 alone, there have been over 23,000 deaths due to gun violence in the United States of America. Almost 20,000 people have suffered gun-related injuries in the past six months. Tragically, almost 200 children have lost their lives to gun violence, with the tally of school shootings rising to close to thirty.

The shooting at Coney Island acts as salt in the wound for a nation suffocated by the senseless violence it witnesses every day. Amidst public outcry over demands for gun laws and regulations, on average, 316 people in America fall victim to gun violence daily, according to the statistics maintained by TeamEnough.

