What did Azuradee France do? Detroit mom charged with murder after toddler found dead in freezer

A 31-year-old woman from Detroit, Azuradee France, has been charged with the murder of her toddler. She was charged after her son's body was found decomposing in a freezer in her basement.

On Sunday, the Detroit Police Department announced that Azuradee France was convicted on Friday. She was charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of her son. The toddler was identified as 3-year-old Chase Allen.

Detroit Police News @detroitpolice



Note that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation identified Azuradee France, 31, as the mother of the deceased three-year-old male child. The medical examiner has determined that his death was a homicide.Note that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. #OneDetroit 2/2 The investigation identified Azuradee France, 31, as the mother of the deceased three-year-old male child. The medical examiner has determined that his death was a homicide.Note that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. #OneDetroit 2/2

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement,

"The alleged facts in the case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk...not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them."

Azuradee France allegedly lied about Chase Allen's whereabouts to her family

At 12:45 pm on Friday, Detroit officers responded to a house in the 12760 block of Monte Vista to check on the child's well being. Upon their arrival at the house, they found the body parts of a deceased child inside a freezer. The medical examiner classifieef the child's death as a homicide.

According to the prosecutor's office, the matter is still being investigated, and the facts and evidence will be publicly disclosed during the preliminary hearing.

Police said on Friday that Azuradee France was reportedly behaving oddly when a group of Detroit police officers and a state child advocate arrived at the residence.

Jessica Dupnack @JDupnackFOX2 CHARGED! Azuradee France charged with murder, torture and child abuse after her 3 y/o son Chase was found dead in a basement freezer in their Detroit home. @FOX2News CHARGED! Azuradee France charged with murder, torture and child abuse after her 3 y/o son Chase was found dead in a basement freezer in their Detroit home. @FOX2News https://t.co/UWI3ZKCZNh

At a press conference, police chief James White said:

"Azuradee France opened the door and tried to push the officers away as if there was nothing going on."

After contacting a supervisor, they went to the house and found five children living in squalor and found Allen's decomposing body in a freezer in the basement.

James added that the case has shocked him and all the investigators.

Toni Haynes, the toddler's grandmother, made some shocking revelations following his death. She told sources that Azuradee France had allegedly told her that Allen burned his hand after touching hot noodles on a dish.

Following that, Haynes had reportedly also called Child Protective Services on the 31-year-old. She added:

"A lot of us called (CPS), and they'd come out and give her kids right back to her."

Haynes claimed that after numerous visits from the state, her daughter informed her that Chase had moved in with his paternal grandfather's girlfriend in Coldwater. Reportedly, the grandfather was in jail at that point in time. However, Haynes added that once the grandfather got out of jail, he informed Haynes that Chase wasn't living with his girlfriend.

Two weeks ago, some relatives had visited France's house to find out Chase's whereabouts. France, however, revealed that she had no idea how long Chase was in the freezer.

Haynes has created a GoFundMe page to collect money for Chase's funeral as well as for the basic needs like clothing of the other children.

Azuradee France was charged on Sunday and jailed until further notice. Judge Kenneth King will preside over a probable cause conference on July 8 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on July 15 at 1:30 p.m.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far