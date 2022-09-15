WATCH: Bodycam footage shows moment Christian Glass was shot to death by Colorado deputies during roadside assistance call

On June 11, Colorado Deputy bodycams recorded the death of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old who was shot by officers during a roadside assistance call.

As per the New York Post, Christian Glass called the authorities after he crashed his car into a roadside ravine near the town of Silver Plume. In his call, Glass told 911 operators that he was being pursued by "skin-walkers", which are shapeshifting creatures from Navajo mythology.

He also told authorities that he was carrying knives, though he tried to clarify that he was not attempting to harm people, but rather the 'creatures' that were after him. As per bodycam footage, after Christian refused to get out of his car, officers tried to remove him forcefully.

A distressed Glass then picked up his knife, causing officers to shoot him with liverounds from their service weapons, eventually killing him.

Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 Police officers in Colorado shot and killed a terrified young man whose car got stuck in a dirt road.



Christian Glass, 22, called 911 for help and showed signs of a mental health crisis before Clear Creek deputies escalated the situation and executed him. WARNING: GRAPHICPolice officers in Colorado shot and killed a terrified young man whose car got stuck in a dirt road.Christian Glass, 22, called 911 for help and showed signs of a mental health crisis before Clear Creek deputies escalated the situation and executed him. WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police officers in Colorado shot and killed a terrified young man whose car got stuck in a dirt road.Christian Glass, 22, called 911 for help and showed signs of a mental health crisis before Clear Creek deputies escalated the situation and executed him. https://t.co/Vo9pBFwwiZ

What exactly happened to Christian Glass?

During the 911 call, Christian Glass told operators about "shadowy figures" following him, a phenomenon commonly linked to mental health issues and paranoia. Glass reportedly said that he was "stuck in a dangerous place" and feared being killed.

Referring to shapeshifting creatures called "skin-walkers," Glass said:

"I'm gonna have to kill some skin-walkers. If I got out of the car I might be in danger … It’s so terrifying. I am so scared. I love you for being with me."

Glass also told the 911 dispatcher that he had "two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet." However, he insisted that he was "not dangerous" and said that he would keep his "hands completely visible," adding that he would throw out the weapons once officers arrived.

Steve Staeger @SteveStaeger Glass tells the call taker he has two knives, a rubber mallet and a hammer. But he offers to throw them out the window when officers arrive to make them feel safe.



The dispatcher informs officers of all of this... Glass tells the call taker he has two knives, a rubber mallet and a hammer. But he offers to throw them out the window when officers arrive to make them feel safe. The dispatcher informs officers of all of this... https://t.co/U0mNYdWj22

Bodycam footage from the scene revealed that officers approaching Glass' vehicle asked him to put his hands on the dashboard. However, when they saw the knife, they became more cautious, and one of them asked Glass to step out of the car.

To that, Glass responded:

“Why are you scared of a knife if you are wanting to chat?"

In the footage, Glass can be seen making a heart sign with his hands as more officers approach his vehicle.

Rebecca Kavanagh @DrRJKavanagh On June 11, Christian Glass called 911 for help after he crashed his car in a ditch.



CO cops arrived but instead of helping him, & despite him trying to reassure them he was no threat by making a heart sign with his hands, they smashed in his window, tasered him & shot him dead. On June 11, Christian Glass called 911 for help after he crashed his car in a ditch.CO cops arrived but instead of helping him, & despite him trying to reassure them he was no threat by making a heart sign with his hands, they smashed in his window, tasered him & shot him dead. https://t.co/Jfsj2wBid2

Despite radio messages asking officers at the scene not to breach the car, within five minutes, officers attempted to forcefully remove Glass from the vehicle by smashing the windows and car door.

In response, Glass became distressed and picked up a knife as officers fired beanbag rounds at him, causing him to scream in pain. Following this, one of the officers also shouted for someone to tase him, shortly after which Glass was shot dead by one of the officers at the scene.

Autopsy reports rule Christian Glass' death a homicide

Soletrader4u @Soletrader4u @davenewworld_2 I have a couple of questions. In America if you can't call the police for help because they might shoot you, who do you call and what is the purpose of the police if you cannot call them for help? @davenewworld_2 I have a couple of questions. In America if you can't call the police for help because they might shoot you, who do you call and what is the purpose of the police if you cannot call them for help?

According to Fox, Glass' family has stated that the shooting was unlawful, and hopes to file criminal charges against those involved. The incident is being investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Denver Post reported that in the official autopsy, the pathologist noted that Glass died from gunshot wounds:

“(Christian Glass) died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death, in my opinion, is homicide."

Jenn Budd @BuddJenn I have seen the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s killing of Christian Glass. Why did they just not wait him out? Why escalate & escalate & escalate on the part of the cops? He was not a danger to anyone but himself. This is murder. This doesn’t even follow use of force guidelines. I have seen the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s killing of Christian Glass. Why did they just not wait him out? Why escalate & escalate & escalate on the part of the cops? He was not a danger to anyone but himself. This is murder. This doesn’t even follow use of force guidelines.

Siddhartha Rathod, an attorney for the Glass family, said in a statement that the shooting was criminal in nature, as the 22-year-old exhibited signs that he needed professional help. Rathod said:

“Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help, and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with beanbag rounds, tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

In the official statement, Rathod noted that officers chose to escalate the situation despite Glass not posing any threat:

“(The victim was) fully contained in his vehicle and presenting no threat."

It continued:

"(Christian Glass) had committed no crime, posed no threat to himself or others, and there was no reason for continued contact. These officers took a gentle, peaceful soul and extinguished it simply because it was ‘time to move the night on.'"

The case currently remains under investigation. The names of the Deputies involved in the incident have not yet been released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal