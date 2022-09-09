WATCH: Off-duty Oklahoma cop shoots unarmed man in Washington County

A recent Oklahoma shooting reportedly occurred on the night of September 3, 2022, on Pleasant Hill Road in rural Washington County, during which an Adair County off-duty police officer is said to have shot and injured a local man who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, officers discovered Travis Adams, an off-duty Adair County sheriff's office deputy, had shot Justin Hellyer twice in the abdomen.

Based on sources, Oklahoma detectives have retrieved a video from the witness present at the incident's scene. The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney will examine the case. However, authorities are yet to make an arrest.

People have also dropped their comments after the original video was released on social media. For instance, one user wrote,

"Small town journalism at its worst here. A mere parroting of the police department narrative. Reporting irrelevant facts that shape sympathy for the shooter and disdain for the victim."

Another said,

"Cop should know better than to have been brandishing his Gun."

Justin Hellyer is allegedly in critical condition after Oklahoma's off-duty officer shoots him

According to the victim's relatives, Hellyer was rushed to Washington Regional Medical Centre in Oklahoma, where he is currently under treatment, but his critical condition has not improved.

Hellyer's aunt, Cindy Johnson, said:

"He still in the ICU. He was taking back to emergency surgery yesterday."

Post the incident, Johnson revealed she was shocked to know about what happened to Hellyer. She said:

“It broke my heart, I feared he was going to die."

According to Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell, Travis Adams was residing at the home where the incident occurred. He allegedly used a service gun to shoot the unarmed man.

Cantrell claimed that Hellyer is a relative of the property owner in Oklahoma, and before the shooting, Adams had been informed he would be ousted out of the house. It is speculated that an argument concerning the property occurred between Adams and Hellyer, further followed by the shooting.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office has disclosed that Sheriff Jason Ritchie is aware of the incident and has stated that Deputy Adams will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

"I Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie am aware of the incident that took place in Washington County Arkansas with off duty Adair county Sheriff Deputy Travis Adams. I intend to cooperate fully and trust Washington County will do a thorough investigation. Deputy Adams will be on Admin leave pending the investigation."

Previously, on February 6, 2012, a Lincoln police officer shot Justin Hellyer. The Lincoln Police Department claims that after a high-speed chase on Rheas Community Road close to Lincoln Lake, Officer Chris Williams shot Hellyer in the leg when he brandished a knife. Investigators were unable to find the knife that Hellyer allegedly possessed.

