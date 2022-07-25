Atlanta gas station shooting: Northside drive-by attack leaves eight wounded

On Sunday, July 24, a drive-by shooting at a gas station in Northside Atlanta left eight people wounded. Any possible motive behind the firing remains unidentified as yet.

News sources reported that the victims included six women ranging in age from 16 to 21, and two men who were 18 and 21. After the shooting, the victims were transported to the Piedmont and Grady hospitals nearby. Of the eight victims, six are reportedly stable, whereas two are considered to be in critical condition due to grave gunshot wounds.

In an interview with Fox News, Police Major Ailen Mitchell said that the shooting took place sometime around 1 am, when approximately a dozen people standing in the parking lot of a Shell gas station were fired upon by a gunman in a passing vehicle.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Police have not yet identified the suspects and their motivation.

Gun violence in Atlanta, Georgia

In Atlanta, Georgia, gun violence is not unusual, as the city's Police Department reported 750 shootings across the city in 2021 alone.

Shootings and gun-related deaths saw a significant spike after the pandemic, with the city witnessing 315 murders across 2021 and 2022, a 68% rise. In an official statement, the Fulton County DA stated that, in Atlanta, approximately 75%-80% of these crimes are gang related.

In May, District attorney Fani Willis announced that officials would clamp down on gang-related crimes with the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment of a criminal enterprise. WSB-TV reported that the act targeted over 20 individuals in the city accused of having gang ties, including prominent rappers Gunna and Young Thug, who allegedly belong to the Bloods-Affiliated YSL gang.

In an interview with WSB-TV, crime prevention specialist Orrin Hudson spoke about the volatile inter-gang rivalries that have dominated violent crime in the city, describing it as a "landmine."

However, Hudson said that prosecution alone is not enough to curb the issue. Groups such as YSL have permeated the social fabric in many neighbourhoods, even setting up media and production companies. Hudson said community programs are crucial to undermine their influence in impoverished areas of the city.

He said:

“I’m so committed to helping the young people, I converted my personal home into a training center. I’m committed, I’m all in.”

He added that he would help young people in the community by enabling them to get jobs and adding value by showing them how to work.

As per the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, 157 counties and 155 school districts across the state have seen a rise in gang activity.

