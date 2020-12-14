Twitch streamer mistakes car exhaust tune for drive-by shooting, panic ensues on live stream

Recently, a Twitch streamer ended up taking cover inside her house after mistaking a car noise for a "drive-by shooting."

SingingSoldierr was playing chess while interacting with some of her viewers. Midway through the stream, loud "gunshot-like" noises erupted outside, alarming the broadcaster and her viewers.

The Twitch streamer ran for her cat, switched the lights off, and waited for the noises to subside. Her viewers later revealed that the sound was actually the burble tune of a car, emanating from the vehicle's exhaust!

Twitch streamer panics after thinking she had witnessed a drive-by shooting

SingingSoldierr is a Twitch streamer who spends most of her time engaging with viewers, effectively making her a "Just Chatting" broadcaster. She also regularly plays games such as Subnautica and Stardew Valley, and spends quite a lot of time playing/streaming chess for her viewers.

During one such stream, the streamer and her viewers could hear the loud noise of a car revving on a road outside her house. Both parties streamer ignored this sound.

However, the revving was quickly replaced by what sounded like gunshots. This alarmed the streamer's cat, which then rushed onto the bed. The broadcaster was also quick to react, making sure to get the cat and herself down.

The streamer and her pet hid behind her chair for the longest time, explaining what she thought had just happened to her viewers.

"You guys! No joke. Someone just drove through my neighborhood and shot a bunch of bullets."

Once she explained what had happened, the streamer switched off the lights in her room and waited until she thought it was safe. However, as already mentioned, SingingSoldierr had actually heard a car's burble tune.

Image via SingingSoldierr, Twitch

Regardless, her reaction when she thought she was in trouble was commendable, and she did everything she could to ensure her pet's and her safety.