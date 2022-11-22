“Kind, selfless young adult”: Final Colorado Club Q mass shooting victim identified as 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance

Raymond Green Vance, identified as one of the five victims who died in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was described by his family as "a kind, selfless young adult” who had his “entire life ahead of him."

Raymond Green Vance, who was born in Chicago but resided in Colorado Springs, was the last victim to be identified in a mass shooting at the Colorado LGBT club Q that left five dead and scores injured.

Gayety @gayety Say their names: Daniel Davis Aston, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, and Raymond Green Vance. 🖤 #ColoradoSprings Say their names: Daniel Davis Aston, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, and Raymond Green Vance. 🖤 #ColoradoSprings https://t.co/4zC8NeN3dY

Vance, a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School, was described as an ally of the LGBTQ community by family members. They added:

“Raymond was the victim of a man who unleashed terror on innocent people out with family and friends. His own family and friends are completely devastated by the sudden loss of a son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin loved by so many."

Raymond Green Vance was visiting Club Q for the first time

Raymond Green Vance, 22, who had visited Colorado Club Q for the first time on Saturday, November 19, was reportedly at the club to celebrate a birthday with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents' friends, his family said in a statement.

In a statement, family and friends extolled the virtues of Raymond Green Vance, whose tragic death devastated several people, including his girlfriend and her father, Richard Fierro.

Kay Taylor Rea @kaytaylorrea Jer Thorp @blprnt



His wife is the brewmaster.



They have merch: The dude who took down the Colorado shooter owns a brewery.His wife is the brewmaster.They have merch: atrevidabeerco.com/product-page/d… The dude who took down the Colorado shooter owns a brewery.His wife is the brewmaster.They have merch: atrevidabeerco.com/product-page/d… https://t.co/ygWvVnY0n3 Rich Fierro, one of two patrons who took down the Club Q shooter, is a 15 year veteran of the US Army, having served four combat tours. He and wife Jess are co-owners of Atrevida. Their daughter Kassy's boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, 22, was one of the victims killed on Saturday. twitter.com/blprnt/status/… Rich Fierro, one of two patrons who took down the Club Q shooter, is a 15 year veteran of the US Army, having served four combat tours. He and wife Jess are co-owners of Atrevida. Their daughter Kassy's boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, 22, was one of the victims killed on Saturday. twitter.com/blprnt/status/…

Fierro, an Army veteran, also stopped the 22-year-old shooter, identified as Anderson Aldrich, by subduing and disarming the assailant at the scene. On Monday, November 21, Fierro, while fighting back tears, said, Vance in his final moments was “smiling and dancing like a kid,” with his daughter who got to spend "one last day with him, happy.”

Moms Demand Action @MomsDemand Raymond Green Vance, 22, was at Club Q for a birthday party, along with his girlfriend. “U gave me the best 5 years and four months. my sweet love, i will never forget u,” she wrote. Raymond Green Vance, 22, was at Club Q for a birthday party, along with his girlfriend. “U gave me the best 5 years and four months. my sweet love, i will never forget u,” she wrote. https://t.co/WHfNUGfFIh

In a series of Facebook posts, Raymond Green Vance's girlfriend of five years, Kassy Fierro, mourned the loss of her boyfriend.

Part of the statement read:

“Ill never be able to heal from this. I want to wake up from this horrendous nightmare. u didnt deserve this. you are the brightest light. you made everyone's life so much better.”

Human Rights Campaign @HRC

Kelly Loving, 40, she/her.

Ashley Paugh, 35, she/her.

Derrick Rump, 38, he/him.

Raymond Green Vance, 22, he/him.



Let’s honor them with action. twitter.com/CBSNews/status… CBS News @CBSNews NEW: Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez identifies the five victims from the Club Q shooting, using the pronouns they each identified with.



"I ask that everyone in our community and around the world honor each victim," Vasquez says before holding a moment of silence. NEW: Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez identifies the five victims from the Club Q shooting, using the pronouns they each identified with. "I ask that everyone in our community and around the world honor each victim," Vasquez says before holding a moment of silence. https://t.co/6dcg6WpQmg Daniel Aston, 28, he/him.Kelly Loving, 40, she/her.Ashley Paugh, 35, she/her.Derrick Rump, 38, he/him.Raymond Green Vance, 22, he/him.Let’s honor them with action. coloradogives.org/donate/COHeali… Daniel Aston, 28, he/him.Kelly Loving, 40, she/her.Ashley Paugh, 35, she/her.Derrick Rump, 38, he/him.Raymond Green Vance, 22, he/him.Let’s honor them with action. coloradogives.org/donate/COHeali… twitter.com/CBSNews/status…

In a statement, the family of Raymond Green Vance said that the 22-year-old, who recently got a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center, spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend, whom he had dated since middle school.

Part of the statement read:

"He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime, he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him."

The statement further added:

"Raymond grew up surrounded by cousins whom he was very close with, and they and the rest of his tight-knit family are still trying to come to terms with the fact he is gone. His absence will leave irreparable heartbreak in countless lives."

Authorities identified other victims of the mass shooting as Club Q bartenders Daniel Davis Aston, 28, and Derrick Rump, 38. The shooting also claimed the lives of Ashley Paugh, 35, and Kelly Loving, 40.

Poll : 0 votes