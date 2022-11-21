“How are we supposed to feel safe?”: Community mourns as officials identify two Club Q mass shooting victims

On Saturday, November 19, a 22-year-old suspected gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly killed at least five victims at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two of the deceased victims were identified as 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston and Derrick Rump, both bartenders at the establishment.

According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Club Q is a well-known LGBTQ nightclub in the city. At approximately 12 am local time on Saturday, Adrian Lee Aldrich allegedly entered the premises with a long gun and opened fire on the occupants. Besides the five reported deaths, 25 others are believed to have been injured in the mass shooting.

This is me with my friend Derrick. He was killed last night at #ClubQ. He meant the absolute world to me, and I can't believe he is gone.

CNN reported that the shooting was only stopped by patrons who managed to subdue the suspected attacker. In an interview with Koaa, witness Joshua Thurman said that Club Q is the only LGBTQ + friendly bar in Colorado Springs and that the shooting has had a devastating effect on the community. He said:

“This is the only LGBTQIA+ place in the entire city of Colorado Springs. What are we supposed to do? Where are we supposed to go? How are we supposed to feel safe in our environment when it just got shot up?”

2 unarmed men took down the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs.



376 armed officers could not stop the Uvalde shooter.



376 armed officers could not stop the Uvalde shooter.

By Republican logic, we should now put 2 club goers in every school in America.

The New York Post reported that Colorado Springs authorities are investigating the alleged gunman's motivations.

Club Q releases a statement thanking the "heroic customers" for subduing the shooter

In the aftermath of the mass shooting, Club Q released an official statement addressing the attack. It read:

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our (prayers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Club Q has made a statement on their Facebook page, stating that patrons in the bar subdued the gunman. Genuine heroes that protected our community in a time of danger

On the Saturday morning press conference, Chief Adrian Vasquez elaborated on how the suspected gunman was stopped. Vasquez said:

“At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks."

In his interview with Koaa reporters, Thurman went on to describe the shooting in detail, saying:

“I thought (the gunfire) was the music, so I kept dancing. Then I heard another set of shots and then me and a customer ran to the dressing room, got on the ground and locked the doors, and called the police immediately."

He further continued:

"There were bodies on the ground,” he told reporters, “blood, broken glass, broken cups and outside it was worse.”

The killing at Club Q is sickening. This is exactly what LGBTQIA+ groups across the country have been warning us about. This is what hateful targeted rhetoric inspires. This is what calling LGBTQIA+ people "sinners" and "groomers" and refusing to teach acceptance in our schools

In an interview with Colorado Springs Indy, the club owner, Nic Grzecka, explained the importance of the space among the city's LGBTQ+ community.

Grzecka said:

“The whole idea of this place is to have a safe place – to get a permanent one in the city."

Club Q patron Tiana Nicole Dykes echoed the sentiment, adding:

“Something like a mass shooting at an LGBT+ safe space is damaging beyond belief. There’s feelings of disrespect, disbelief, and just pure shock. Nobody ever thinks it’s gonna happen to them, and sometimes it does.”

Nancy Pelosi @TeamPelosi



Tragedy has once again struck the LGBTQ+ community — sadly, on #TransDayOfRemembrance when we mourn trans people killed by bigotry. The horrific shooting at Club Q is a call to mourn victims, thank heroic responders, and take more actions to disarm hate and end gun violence. -NP

The suspected shooter is currently under police custody.

