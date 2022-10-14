“It’s a tragic day”: Suspect detained as North Carolina shooting leaves five dead

A mass shooting in eastern Raleigh, North Carolina, left five dead, including an off-duty police officer, and injured two others.

The suspect responsible for the mass shooting in North Carolina on Thursday, October 13, 2022, was identified by the police as a white male juvenile who was arrested at the scene.

Raleigh police report an active shooter.



Multiple people dead including an off-duty cop, multiple others injured, in a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina. Raleigh police report an active shooter.

Raleigh police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said in a statement that the two injured people, which included a Raleigh K9 officer, were transported to an area hospital. The officer was reportedly treated for a gunshot wound and was later released. However, officials confirmed that the other injured civilian was in critical condition. Police are yet to release the identity of the off-duty police officer killed during the incident.

Devastated by the deaths of the citizens of Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a press conference:

“This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh.”

She added that citizens of the town should band together to support a community that has suffered an immeasurable loss. The statement further read:

“We need to support the family of the police officer who was killed and also the police officer who was shot.”

Mayor Baldwin also decried the gun laws that have led to 531 mass shootings in the country this year, CNN reports.

Details on the North Carolina shooting that killed a law enforcement officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. Residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood were advised to remain indoors.

Authorities said the deadly incident unfolded around 5 pm in the eastern Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham. Police were reportedly alerted that a mass shooter was gunning down civilians in the area, after which authorities via Twitter announced an active shooting incident around the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

On Twitter, the Raleigh Police Department said they were at the scene and warned residents to stay inside their homes. Shortly after, police announced that officers were trying to apprehend the suspect involved in a mass shooting. They also cautioned people to remain inside until further notice. The statement read:

"The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes."

In an hours-long chase, officers pursued the suspect, who was arrested around 9.30 pm after he had barricaded himself inside a residence in the area. Police have not disclosed the identity of the juvenile assailant.

North Carolina Governor issues statement on the shooting incident that claimed five lives



Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Raleigh Police Department Lieutenant Jason Borneo gave updates during a press briefing following the shooting.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper condoled the incident via Twitter, stating:

“We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence.”

The Governor also praised the police officers whose concerted efforts led to the suspect's arrest.

The incident comes on the heels of the death of two Bristol police officers shot by an assailant who lured them into a residence in the area on Wednesday, October 12.

