Who is Anderson Lee Aldrich? Officials identify suspected gunman who left 5 dead and 18 injured in Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting

On Sunday, November 20, the Colorado Springs gay club mass shooter was identified by police as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. He is suspected of killing five people and injuring 18 others at Club Q on Saturday night.

At around 11:57 pm on November 19, police received multiple 911 calls from club goers, reporting of an active shooter situation at Club Q. At a press conference on Sunday, officials revealed that Aldrich allegedly entered the club minutes before midnight and immediately opened fire on the patrons, not stopping until several customers subdued him.

Bernie Sanders @SenSanders Let’s be clear. The terrible shooting in Colorado Springs this weekend is a direct result of the hateful and violent rhetoric that has been allowed to grow in this country. We must stand united with the LGBTQ+ community and speak out against bigotry everywhere we find it. Let’s be clear. The terrible shooting in Colorado Springs this weekend is a direct result of the hateful and violent rhetoric that has been allowed to grow in this country. We must stand united with the LGBTQ+ community and speak out against bigotry everywhere we find it.

Police arrived at the club three minutes after the first 911 call and the accused was apprehended within a couple of minutes. Anderson Lee Aldrich was injured as well in the shooting. He is being held in protective custody at a local hospital while undergoing treatment.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was reportedly taken down by an army veteran and a drag queen

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who allegedly attacked a gay club in Colorado Springs, was subdued by a father and a drag performer. The incident took place on a day when the club had a jam-packed schedule, including a drag show and a dance party. According to officials, the death toll would have been higher if not for the bravery of the patrons.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference:

"At least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others. We owe them a great debt of thanks."

Dan Savage @fakedansavage Unarmed queers in a gay bar in Colorado Springs were able to do what hundreds of armed men couldn't do in Uvalde. Unarmed queers in a gay bar in Colorado Springs were able to do what hundreds of armed men couldn't do in Uvalde.

The two people who heroically stopped Anderson Lee Aldrich were identified as Richard Fierro and Thomas James. Fierro is a US Army veteran, who was attending a drag performance at the club with his wife and daughter. On Monday evening, November 21, he told reporters that as soon as he saw the shooter, his previous combat training kicked in and he charged at him.

Fierro stated:

"I just ran over there. Got him. I'm thinking, 'I gotta kill this guy. He's gonna kill my kid. He's gonna kill my wife. It's the reflex. Go. Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no-one get hurt."

He further added that when a drag performer walked by him and Aldrich, he asked her to kick him in the head.

"One of the performers was walking by and I told her kick him. And she took her high heel and stuffed it in his face."

Eli Erlick @EliErlick The names of the 5 Club Q Colorado Springs victims are out. Let’s pay our respects to each of them and celebrate their lives. Daniel Davis Ashton, Raymond Green, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump will be missed deeply in our community. The names of the 5 Club Q Colorado Springs victims are out. Let’s pay our respects to each of them and celebrate their lives. Daniel Davis Ashton, Raymond Green, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump will be missed deeply in our community. https://t.co/HWM6n0Q0ld

The suspect reportedly used a long rifle in the attack and officials have recovered two firearms from the crime scene. While the motive behind the tragic attack is yet to be determined, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen believes that the charges will likely include first-degree murder.

Allen further added:

"Every person regardless of who they are, has the right to be secure from fear and physical harm, and actions taken to strike fear in specific communities will not be tolerated in our community."

On Monday, Vasquez said in an interview with CNN that Anderson Lee Aldrich was refusing to speak with law enforcement officials.

