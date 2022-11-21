Martina Navratilova condemns LGBTQ-targeted mass shooting in Colorado Springs

Martina Navratilova condemned the recent mass shooting in Colorado Springs, US. It was reported that a 22-year-old gunman killed at least five people at a gay nightclub called Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The 66-year-old, a part-time resident of Colorado, was saddened by the horrifying news. The LGBTQ-supporting tennis star expressed her frustration at the recurring attacks and the targeting of the LGBTQ community.

"Not again," she tweeted.

She also bashed politicians while questioning how the suspect - the grandson of a Colorado Assemblyman - was able to gain access to guns when he was held by authorities in 2021 for threatening his mother with a homemade bomb.

"How does a guy like that have access to guns? Welcome to the NRAUSA!!! That’s how. Oh, and politicians with no spines." She pointed.

He was charged with felony menacing and kidnapping.

He was freed.

Last night, with a long gun and possibly another weapon, he went into a gay bar and started firing

The Czech-American was further embarrassed and angered by the failure of US gun laws as she shared the grim details of the mass shooting occurrences in 2022.

"Holy sh*t!!! And the world, the whole world is shaking its head in disbelief! We are the laughing stock of the world when it comes to gun laws. Not that the GOP cares… bloody cowards!!!" she said.

Martina Navratilova transcended her sporting achievements by becoming one of the first openly lesbian athletes. Throughout the years, the 18-time singles Slam winner has supported and encouraged many LGBT initiatives.

In 1992, she also campaigned against a Colorado ballot measure that aimed to outlaw any legislation in the state that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation.

"Yet people want more guns?" - Martina Navratilova after recent Idaho mass shooting

A week ago, Martina Navratilova expressed her outrage about the Idaho gun violence, where four students lost their lives.

The incident claimed the lives of three women and one man who were students at the University of Idaho. The attack happened on the same day as the shooting at the University of Virginia, where three football players lost their lives and two were injured.

"Another tragedy, and yet people want more guns?!?," she wrote.

Earlier, Navratilova put forth her suggestion to end gun violence. The 66-year-old said that although she wouldn’t protest to ban gun use, she would like for the weapon seekers to go through a lot of paperwork before they are handed the gun.

"I wouldn't take people's guns away. I want to incentivize them to hand them over like they have done in Australia. Drown gun owners in paperwork. Then we will see how badly you really have to have the assault rifle, whose only purpose is to kill as many people as quickly as possible." Martina Navratilova said.

