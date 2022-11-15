"And yet people want more guns?" - Martina Navratilova rises against gun violence in light of University of Idaho shooting

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has lashed out on social media about gun violence after four students lost their lives.

The incident has been labeled "crime of passion," claiming the lives of three women and one man who were students at the University of Idaho. The fatalities happened on the same day the shooting at the University of Virginia, in which left three football players lost their lives and two got injured.

Navratilova spoke about the incident on Twitter, asserting the incident as another tragedy and referred to the gun violence in the country. The 18-time Grand Slam winner has never been afraid to express her opinions.

"Another tragedy, and yet people want more guns?!?," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova claims that to reduce mass shootings, America has to emulate Australia and "drown gun owners in paperwork."

Martina Navratilova spoke out against gun violence in her country

Martina Navratilova is one of the most prominent figures in tennis, so her influence on the general public is evident.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner previously spoke against gun violence and revealed her position on abortion. She asserted that there are daily mass shootings in the United States of America and that abortion restrictions are no longer even a topic of conversation.

"There is a mass shooting on a daily basis and abortion has gone completely off the radar," Navratilova said.

She then discussed possible solutions for reducing the number of armed attacks, as she believes in restricting rather than banning guns.

She claimed that instead of taking away people's firearms, they should be provided with incentives to turn them in, like in Australia:

"I wouldn't take people's guns away. I want to incentivize them to hand them over like they have done in Australia. Drown gun owners in paperwork.

“Then we will see how badly you really have to have the assault rifle, whose only purpose is to kill as many people as quickly as possible."

The 18-time Grand Slam winner has actively supported and worked for gun control in America. 20 years ago, she used to hunt wildlife but stopped as she worked to aid animal rights. She has also been a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in the past.

