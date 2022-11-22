Aaron LaMore GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Illinois father dies after falling out of car while collecting donations with daughter

On November 6, Aaron LaMore fell out of his car and fatally hit his head on the pavement while he was out collecting food donations with his young daughter for her Girl Scouts troop. He passed away from his injuries five days after the freak accident.

According to Patch, LaMore, 45, was riding in his car’s open hatchback when he lost his footing and fell backwards. His brother-in-law Ryan Talaga said:

"They didn’t even get to the first house, when he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back."

Aaron LaMore, an army veteran, was taken off life support on November 11, 2022, a day celebrated as Veterans Day in the USA. He is survived by his wife Erin and his 12-year-old daughter, Mia LaMore.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family members to raise funds for expenses, medical bills, and Mia’s future schooling. The fundraiser has raised an amount of $49,630 from 721 donations as of Monday.

How did Aaron LaMore die? Brother-in-law says there was "irreversible damage" to his brain

A day out with his young daughter took a tragic turn for Aaron LaMore when he fell from his car and sustained fatal brain injuries. According to reports, the Army veteran was driving around the neighborhood with his daughter in an open hatchback to collect food donations for Mia LaMore's Girl Scouts troops.

Despite the car traveling at a speed of 5 mph, LaMore somehow lost his footing and fell backwards, hitting his head on the pavement. Sometime later, he managed to get up on his own and get into an ambulance. He was taken to Silver Cross for a CT scan where he started to get agitated.

According to his brother-in-law, doctors realized that Aaron LaMore had sustained multiple skull fractures, swelling, and bleeding in the brain. From there, his condition began to worsen progressively. Before he could be transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital, LaMore suffered a cardiac arrest.

Though he was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, Aaron LaMore could not recover from his injuries. His family decided to make him an organ donor and take him off life support days after the unfortunate accident. His brother-in-law said:

"His injuries were grave at that time, irreversible damage...We tried to turn a terrible situation into a situation that gives us a little sense of peace, working with Gift of Hope. This is the worst thing that could happen to my sister and my niece, but knowing that he’s able to save lives, gives them some peace."

Aaron LaMore donated his kidneys, liver, and tissue, and his heart found a match for a New York recipient. His family remembers him as a great husband, an affectionate father, and the life of the party.

