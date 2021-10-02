Mona Rodriguez GoFundMe: Family raises more than $18,500 as teen mom, 18, set to be taken off life support

Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old woman, shot by a school safety officer in Long Beach, will be taken off life support as professionals prepare her body for organ donation.

According to the Daily Beast, Mona Rodriguez’s brother Iran Rodriguez said in a press conference that her organs would be donated to the ones in need, as per her wishes. He shared that she would be removed from the life support system in the next 24 to 72 hours after the organ donation process is complete.

The teenage mother was left brain dead after getting shot inside her car by a safety guard near Millikan High School in Long Beach last month. Her family reportedly allowed doctors to take her off the machine on October 1 while demanding justice for the victim.

The family has also raised more than $18,500 of their $50,000 goal in a GoFundMe fundraiser following the tragic incident. The campaign is organized by Mona’s cousin Yessica Loza on behalf of Iran Rodriguez.

The money is being collected to raise funds for funeral and lawyer charges and provide financial support to Mona Rodriguez’s five-month-old son, Isael.

Mona Rodriguez’s shooting incident and aftermath

On September 27, 2021, Mona Rodriguez was reportedly spotted by a Long Beach school resource officer while fighting with a 15-year-old in a parking lot near Millikan High School. The officer then threatened to pepper spray the pair in an attempt to stop their argument.

Following the confrontation, Mona left the scene with her boyfriend Rafeul Chowdhury and his brother, Shahriear Chowdhury. The trio got into a gray sedan parked outside a nearby shopping center with Mona in the passenger seat.

However, the officer fired two gunshots towards the vehicle as it drove away from the school, injuring Mona Rodriguez in the process. No passengers in the car were armed, and none of them were students of the high school.

As per video evidence on social media, Rafeul and his brother could be heard screaming inside the car after realizing Mona was wounded. She was immediately rushed to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

During a conference outside the hospital, Mona’s brother Iran Rodriguez requested authorities to charge the officer:

“I raised that little girl. The officer needs to be charged.”

Rafeul Chowdhury was also seen seeking justice for his deceased girlfriend:

“I don’t think my girlfriend deserved this. It was all for no reason. The way he shot at us wasn’t right. I just want justice for my girl, my baby mama, the love of my life that I can’t get back ever again.”

Meanwhile, the Long Beach Police Department told the Daily Beast:

“While the motive for the assault remains under investigation, detectives believe the suspect and victim are known to each other, and the 18-year-old female adult suspect initiated the assault.”

The Rodriguez’s family attorney Luis Carrillo said in his statement that the victim was shot without any necessary reason:

“This officer had no business carrying a badge and gun. She was no imminent threat when this criminal officer went boom!”

Office of Mayor Robert Garcia @LongBeachMayor



While the officer was not a city employee, we are working with the LA County DA to investigate. The city is heartbroken over the horrific and tragic shooting of Mona Rodriguez by a Long Beach School District safety officer. We are praying for her family.While the officer was not a city employee, we are working with the LA County DA to investigate. presstelegram.com/2021/09/29/fam… The city is heartbroken over the horrific and tragic shooting of Mona Rodriguez by a Long Beach School District safety officer. We are praying for her family.



While the officer was not a city employee, we are working with the LA County DA to investigate. presstelegram.com/2021/09/29/fam…

There are reportedly nine full-time and two part-time safety officers in the Long Beach Unified School District, along with four supervisors. The officials are not associated with the Long Beach Police Department.

The shootout is said to be the first incident of its kind since the unit was established nearly thirty years ago.

As reported by the LA Times, the officer has been identified as Eddie F. Gonzalez. He reportedly joined the district earlier this year and is currently on paid leave due to multiple pending investigations.

Attorney Carrillo has asked California Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an independent investigation. Meanwhile, the Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County district attorney’s office are also investigating the case.

Mona Rodriguez leaves behind her mother, four brothers, a sister, her boyfriend, and her five-month-old child.

