Street Woman Fighter’s Rozalin’s numerous scam allegations come to light as netizens criticize her actions

Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter is yet again making headlines, this time for WANT dance crew member Rozalin. The contestant is getting criticized by netizens after multiple scams of hers were brought to light on September 29.

It started with a netizen claiming Rozalin duped her of nearly three million KRW in the name of giving private dance lessons on September 29. She also posted screenshots of her conversation as proof.

After this, another netizen brought up an incident in 2019. A PR company commented on her Instagram asking her to return the clothes, adding that the return period was way overdue and they might have to resort to legal action.

Street Woman Fighter’s WANT crew member Rozalin is under fire for her multiple scams

Street Woman Fighter (SWF) is Mnet’s first female dance crew survival show and it’s gaining all types of attention, both positive and negative. The latest controversy involves participant Rozalin from the dance crew WANT.

In the latest controversy, a netizen alleges that Rozalin scammed her of 2.90 million KRW ($2445 USD) on September 28. She uploaded a detailed post on Pann Nate blog and claimed she asked the dancer to teach her to pass an entrance exam last year. The netizen and her parents paid the fees in March. However, they decided to start the classes in July but the dancer kept canceling on them.

When the netizen and her parents tried to get a refund, she refused to do so. She said she has already worked up a plan and will only offer 500,000 KRW ($421 USD) as a refund.

Street Woman Fighter's Rozalin’s 2019 controversy was then unearthed by netizens too. In June 2019, Pink Rain PR company commented on the dancer’s post asking her to return their items. Influencers usually get free items such as clothes/accessories from companies to promote their brand, but they are usually returned.

As per the company’s comment, Rozalin did not. They also mentioned that they couldn’t contact her and “the deadline is now way past overdue.” They added,

“We want to reiterate the fact that you have already been informed of all this. We want to inform you once again that a legal proceeding is possible. Please contact us as soon as you can.”

TheQoo platform is now filled with netizens and Street Woman Fighter fans criticizing her way of living, calling her “A habitual stealer.”

Comment 409 (translated from Korean) says, “I think there will be more [instances], I expect this to explode,” while comment 484 calls her “A repeat offender”. The blog post with Rozalin’s articles has over 540 comments criticizing her actions,

Other comments on the Pann Nate website call her a "straight up scammer" and "she lives like a gangster." Another top-voted comment says,

"How can you just forget about the money a student preparing for entrance exams gave you? Her attitude is just dumbfounding."

Street Woman Fighter's latest controversy has proved to be another blow for Mnet’s reputation. The broadcasting network has been embroiled in controversies four different times in September 2021 alone.

