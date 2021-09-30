Girls Planet 999 ex-contestant exposes Mnet for harmful living and filming conditions

Mnet’s latest survival show Girls Planet 999 generated a lot of hype before it started. The hype has taken an angry turn after a shocking expose by an eliminated contestant, Liang Qiao.

Liang Qiao was recently eliminated from the show, and has shined a bright light on the harmful conditions the trainees are being subjected to. In a recent livestream, she opened up about being stuck with communicating only through her body as no translators or even a dictionary was provided. The continuous long hours of filming gave them no time to sleep and even more.

Eliminated participant Liang Qiao exposes Mnet’s Girls Planet 999’s harsh conditions

The reality of Girls Planet 999 isn’t as hunky-dory as the violet-blue-pink-shaded beautiful sets. A former participant of the show, Liang Qiao, went live on the Chinese website Bilibili on September 13 and exposed Mnet’s horrifying treatment of their contestants.

Liang Qiao is a part of a C-pop group GNZ48 and joined Girls Planet 999 with her twin, Liang Jiao. The former was eliminated in the first round, while the latter was in the second eliminations.

As reported by Koreaboo, the C-pop idol described her experiences as “really, really scary” as when she first moved to South Korea, she couldn’t understand a single word. Mnet’s promise for an interpreter also turned out to be a lie.

Things got especially tough during her time in the dorms with the Japanese trainee Hayashi Fuko and Korean trainee Joung Min. She also alleged that she asked the filming crew for help, but they told her:

“No way! We want to see how you communicate with each other without any help.”

As Liang Qiao revealed, they even denied her from using the Chinese-to-Korean dictionary the twins brought, which was with Liang Jiao at the time.

She exposed another gruesome condition - extremely long filming hours. She revealed that the first Demo stage, which had a total of 32 teams created out of the 99 contestants, “lasted 40 hours straight”. She added that it was the first time she had to forego her sleep for that many consecutive hours.

In addition to the long 40-hour filming, Qiao revealed Girls Planet 999's theme song O.O.O took three whole days to film. She further elaborated, saying they all only got an hour of sleep each day, describing the experience as “really frightening”.

Girls Planet 999’s chief producer Kim Shin Young had previously delivered strong assurances about the well-being of the trainees before the start of the show. He claimed they would provide nutritionists, child and adolescent psychiatrists, on-hand translators for Chinese and Japanese contestants, and more.

Readers can find her live on Bilibili website here.

Those statements came after another Mnet idol show contestant Lee Haein, exposed Idol School and the shocking conditions they were kept in on the show, back in 2019.

Liang Qiao’s expose means Mnet's Girls Planet 999 is sure to receive backlash from both past and current instances.

