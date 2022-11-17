5 chilling details about Vanessa Guillen's murder

The murder of 20-year-old United States Army soldier Vanessa Guillen will be the subject of Netflix's upcoming true crime documentary, titled I Am Vanessa Guillen.

Releasing on November 17, 2022, this documentary will cover the crucial events that led to the death of a U.S. Army soldier, which sparked an international furore.

The synopsis for the upcoming documentary reads:

"U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the military, but once she was stationed at Fort Hood, everything shattered: In 2020, after telling her mother she was being s*xually harassed on base, Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice, and this bracing, candid film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Oval Office."

Ahead of the documentary's premiere, here are five crucial details related to the prolific case.

Five crucial details about Vanessa Guillen's murder

1) Vanessa was last seen alive on April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of Fort Hood

Vanessa was stationed at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army installation in Bell County, Texas. She was last seen alive at around 1.00 PM on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot. It was later revealed that Aaron David Robinson, a fellow 20-year-old soldier, was the last person to see her alive.

2) Vanessa Guillen told her mother that she was being sexually harassed before she disappeared

One of the things that her death did was bring the very problematic state of the U.S. Army out in the open. Not only was Vanessa killed by another soldier after she discovered something that she shouldn't have, but she also revealed to her mother that she was being sexually harassed at her workplace.

Vanessa Guillen also urged her mother not to file a report as she would handle it herself. Later, an extended investigation was conducted into this issue.

3) It took a long time before her remains were discovered

On June 30, 2020, more than two months after the disappearance of Vanessa Gullen, her remains were finally found along the Leon River in Belton. Some contractors discovered partial human remains in the area and contacted the authorities. Investigators theorized that the body was buried underneath the concert, but wild animals may have dug it up.

4) The case was solved after a confession from Cecily Anne Aguilar, a local woman who was the estranged wife of another soldier at Fort Hood

Cecily Anne Aguilar was a local woman who was married to a soldier at Fort Hood. She was reportedly involved with another officer, Aaron David Robinson, a specialist-ranked enlisted soldier. The soldier was violating the Army's fraternization rules.

After the murder, Robinson allegedly confessed to Aguilar, who helped him hide the body. During the final stages of the investigation, Aguilar confessed to the authorities that Robinson had killed Vanessa. She also helped the authorities prove it by making a controlled telephone call to Robinson, who said in the call:

"Baby, they found pieces."

5) Robinson killed himself before the authorities charged him

When Robinson found out that the remains of Vanessa were discovered, he escaped the temporary custody he was held in and killed himself. Aguilar was arrested for being an accessory to the crime. She had helped Robinson dismember and dispose of Vanessa's body. Her trial is set for 2023.

I Am Vanessa Guillen will premiere on November 17, 2022 on Netflix.

