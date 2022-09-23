High school student Xavier McClain dies after suffering head injury during kickoff return

In a tragic turn of events, Linden High School, New Jersey sophomore Xavier McClain lost his life to a traumatic brain injury this week. The incident took place earlier this month during a game. Linden's mayor, Derek Armstead, announced McClain's death via Facebook and Instagram.

On September 9, Xavier McClain injured himself during a kickoff return against Woodbridge. Medical professionals attended to McClain on the field for about ten minutes before he was taken to the local hospital for treatment. With the injuries being severe, he was placed on life support.

Mayor Armstead, who has known the family for years, had regularly provided updates on social media and asked everyone to continue praying.

The community mourns Xavier McClain's untimely death

Tributes for McClain poured in as the community was devastated at such a loss. Many hoped McClain was in a better place now and reached out to his family with all the strength and well wishes.

Following his initial statement, the mayor shared a second post speaking about McClain. He shared some old photos, asking everyone to lend their condolences to the family.

"Together we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome. I trust that God knows better. HE needed an angel and decided to call Xavier home to be with HIM. With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight.

In the same post, the mayor admits to knowing McClain's parents Lisa and Norm for years. Not only did they spend time together, their children also played together. Unfortunately, their worst fears came true this month.

"Children are supposed to outlive their parents, not the other way around.

On September 17, Armstead had posted another update asking everyone to pray and keep faith. He even mentioned that financial donations and such are not on their minds right now. He wrote a heartfelt prayer for the boy, hoping the situationwould get well soon.

According to NJ.com's Nike Kinney, Xavier McClain was a standout student for the Linden team. He served as a cornerback and was a great offensive player. He played under head coach Al Chiola, earning praises during his freshman year.

Not only was he starting, but also looking at regular game time.

Linden will play Perth Amboy next on Friday for a Liberty Gold Division game. As of now, the status of the game remains unclear.

