WATCH: Police release spine-chilling video from Myles Garrett's crash site minutes following scary car accident

Cleveland Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett was released from the hospital following a single-car accident on Monday. Per the team, the 26-year-old suffered sprains on his shoulder and biceps.

Garrett's accident happened on his way home from practice. According to the police report, the 3x Pro Bowler swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the road, causing the vehicle to sway right before flipping over multiple times. From there, both he and the passenger were transported to the hospital. The NFL star was discharged after doctors confirmed that he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, video footage of police arriving at the scene emerged.

Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC) Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC)https://t.co/7nDQkKKu6r

As seen in the video above, law enforcement immediately checked on the two upon their arrival, sending the pair off in an ambulance once they concluded their initial testing on the victims.

Myles Garrett accident: Browns star's NFL return unclear at the moment

It's unclear exactly how long Myles will be out for, if he even misses any time at all. Thankfully, the injuries are all considered minor courtesy of the seatbelts both he and his passenger were wearing at the time of the accident.

"Myles didn't suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol," the Browns organization stated when addressing the situation.

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity."

Garrett has earned first-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons, totaling 28 sacks and 27 additional tackles behind the line of scrimmage in this timespan. Just three games into the 2022 season, the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has recorded three sacks, putting him on pace for 17 - one shy of his total the year prior.

This incident should serve as a friendly reminder to wear a seatbelt when you hit the road. Despite flipping into the vehicle multiple times, there were no serious injuries between the two involved.

