Browns DE Myles Garrett involved in car accident and hospitalized

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash on Monday near Cleveland's practice facility. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the team has confirmed.

The 26-year-old was leaving practice, according to wkyc.com. He was driving his 2021 gray Porsche. Garrett's accident happened along State Route 18. According to reports, the defensive end lost control of his car, and it overturned.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Images of the accident have, of course, flooded social media, and the car is not in great shape at all. Luckily for Garrett and his female passenger, neither are reported to be seriously hurt, and it is not thought that the 26-year-old was impaired in any way.

Photo credit - 3News

As we can see in the picture above, the defensive end's car is totaled, and at the time of writing, it is unclear what exactly caused the vehicle to leave the road and roll over.

Given the state of the car, it is a miracle that both the 26-year-old and his passenger escaped the accident with non-life threatening injuries. It definitely could have been worse for the pair as one whole side of the car is wrecked.

Myles Garrett off to a good start to the season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The former number one pick back in the 2017 draft is off to a good start form-wise this season for the Browns, grabbing three sacks and a forced fumble in his three games.

With the Browns still coping without Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the team has to rely on the likes of the 26-year-old to pull them through games.

The Browns are currently first in the AFC North after winning two of their opening three games of the NFL season. The Browns, along with fans, certainly hope the former number one pick is okay while in hospital and that he makes a speedy recovery.

