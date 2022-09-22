Is Myles Garrett playing tonight vs Steelers?

The Cleveland Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, September 22 at 8:15 pm ET. Defensive end Myles Myles Garrett was on the Week 3 injury list for the Browns. He missed the practice session on Tuesday, which made his status questionable for the matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is suffering from a pectoral injury and will miss multiple weeks of the season. It would have been great to see the two best defensive players on the field, however, it isn't going to happen on Thursday. Fantasy football fans are in doubt as to whether they should start Garrett this week.

The good news for Cleveland fans is that Myles Garrett is set to play against the Steelers tonight. Garrett missed Tuesday's practice session as he was suffering from a neck injury. However, the Browns announced on Wednesday that Garrett is in great shape and is fit to play against the Steelers. Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are also expected to play. The bad news for Cleveland is that DE Jadeveon Clowney won't play on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Both the Browns and the Steelers suffered a frustrating loss in their last game. Cleveland somehow lost 31-30 to the New York Jets after leading with just 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Steelers lost 17-14 to the New England Patriots in a game where their offense never got going. Both will be disappointed with their performances and are looking to bounce back immediately. Garrett will be a key player in this matchup.

Fantasy Football Updates & Predictions

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Myles Garrett will play in the Week 3 game against the Steelers. This is good news for fantasy football players who have Garrett as their DE1. It is safe to start him this week, but his neck injury is something to look out for in the future.

Garrett is one of the top three DEs this season. He is likely going to earn you more fantasy points this season. T.J. Watt is also injured and will miss several games this season. Before Watt's return, Garrett remains the favorite option for your fantasy roster. In 2021, Garrett played 17 games and earned a total of 24 fantasy points with an average of 1.4 points per game.

Myles Garrett's NFL timeline

The Cleveland Browns drafted Myles Garrett as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. This is his sixth season with the Browns. In the last five campaigns, he has started 68 of 70 games. He has recorded 208 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 12 forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, and 61.5 sacks. He has been selected to Pro Bowl three times in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

