Myles Garrett car accident: Browns player discharged from hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been discharged from a local hospital. He and the passenger in his vehicle were taken to a local hospital following the accident he was involved in on Monday. Prior to his release, the defensive end's agent, Nicole Lynn, noted that he did not fracture any bones. She also stated that he was both “alert and responsive” throughout testing for other injuries. He will have more tests done following his release.

More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. #Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source.More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. #Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse.

It has been reported that the Browns star's car overturned several times. His injuries could have been far more severe. The next couple of days will show if any of the injuries he did suffer will cause him to miss time with the Browns.

Speaking to Cleveland.com, Sgt. Ray Santiago said he's grateful that Garrett is okay:

“We’re very grateful that he and his passenger are alive."

Santiago emphasized that the defensive end “was definitely not impaired by drugs or alcohol.” He also said that both he and his passenger were wearing seat belts when the gray 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S turned over multiple times.

Garrett and his status versus the Falcons

A source close to the situation said it’s ‘too early’ to say if he will suit up and play versus the Falcons on the road in Atlanta. But given the severity of the accident, there’s a high probability that the defensive end won't see any game action.

The accident is now under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the the team is collecting more information. Santiago added:

“We’re looking into everything to make sure we’re thorough, just as we would with any crash investigation."

Luckily, Garrett and his passenger are fine. Until he is given a clean bill of health, playing in the upcoming game should be placed on the backburner given the severity of the incident.

