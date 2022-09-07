WATCH: Bodycam footage shows car chase between Oklahoma officers and suspected cop killer Benjamin Plank

On August 22, 2022, Benjamin Plank allegedly shot two officers in Oklahoma city, killing one of them. This week, Oklahoma authorities released footage of the car chase that followed the brutal shooting.

As per News 9, Oklahoma Co. Deputies Mark Johns and Bobby Swartz were attempting to serve Benjamin Plank an eviction notice when he reportedly shot them with a handgun. While Mark Johns sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, Bobby Swartz died at the scene.

In the body cam footage, Benjamin Plank can allegedly be seen fleeing from Oklahoma City Police in a truck towing a boat. An officer can be seen firing an assault rifle at the suspect, with the accused cop killer firing back. At one point, the officer recording the bodycam footage can be seen firing through his windshield.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

The chase ended near the gate of the Tinker Airforce Base, where the suspect surrendered. Officers can be seen detaining a shirtless Plank and tasing him to keep him still.

Authorities reported that he was found with several firearms in his vehicle.

Other details about Benjamin Plank's arrest

Kfor reported that the initial shooting began at the latter's home during a confrontation between the two deputies and Plank. Plank allegedly refused to leave, supposedly opening fire on the officers as they approached his back door.

Shane B. Murphy

Body and dashcam released:

"Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz."





Idna Fleming, a resident of the area, described the moments of the shooting to Kfor. She said:

"I’m like, ‘No, these are not firecrackers at all. Somebody’s shooting.’ And that was my response. I got up, I got fully dressed, put on shoes and everything else, and I prepared to run out the front door because I didn’t know where they were coming from, except they were coming from what sounded like my backyard. It was just that close and that vivid."

In an official statement, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley commended the officers involved in Plank's arrest. He also described how another officer came to pursue Plank after the shooting incident which left Swartz dead.

Meghan Mosley



New body cam video shows the pursuit Benjamin Plank led officers on the day he shot two Oklahoma County deputies, killing one. Also shows the moments he surrenders at Tinker AFB.

Speaking about the pursuit, Gourley said:

“One of our officers happened to be with a county sheriff employee who had his radio on and was hearing the radio traffic and relayed that to our officers."

He continued:

“I can tell you with 100 percent confidence he was planning on killing any law enforcement that came to his house. It wouldn't matter what uniform you had on that day.”

oklahoma county deputy shooting : benjamin plank was 3 months behind on rent. owed 1500$. pretty standard eviction, defendant didnt appear and default judgement. BUT the landlord applied and received an emergency protection order.

Benjamin Plank is currently at the Oklahoma County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery of a deadly weapon, and shooting with intent to kill.

