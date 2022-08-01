Oakland Tech High School shooting: Gunfire during football game leaves three injured

A shooting at the Oakland Technical High School football game left three people wounded on Thursday.

The football game was being played between 10-year-olds from Fresno and Oakland, and ABC reported that gunfire most likely emerged from the stands. The shooting left two adults, a man and a woman, as well as a five-year-old girl injured.

Quintrell Dotson, a coach for the Oakland Dynamites, condemned the shooting, describing how traumatic the experience was for the children present at the scene.

Coach Mal💯 @Coachmal_ Man Shooting at a youth football game where young kids find they peace and have fun. To really broke my heart man… Why Oakland ? Man Shooting at a youth football game where young kids find they peace and have fun. To really broke my heart man… Why Oakland ?

He said:

"It's just sad that I heard these kids running and screaming, and you know when you see these kids' faces and how they react to things like that it makes it even worse."

Dotson continued:

"Kids don't deserve to be seeing and witnessing things like this, kids don't need to be around like this once you come to these events, whatever on the outside nature shouldn't even be going on here so it just hurts that this happened today."

Jon Kaiman @Kaiman4Congress When I am in Congress, I will co-sign legislation to ban assault weapons in America.



We must curb the gun violence epidemic. When I am in Congress, I will co-sign legislation to ban assault weapons in America. We must curb the gun violence epidemic.

The shooting is currently under investigation. However, no suspects have been named.

What are the implications of the Oakland shooting?

The shooting at Oakland Tech High school is just another example of the high rates of gun violence seen by the nation in 2022. According to the Gun Violence Archive, the nation has seen approximately 315 mass shootings in the first 7 months of the current year.

Elmano Gonsalves @Elmanogonsalves A shooting at Oakland Tech today during a football game? Three people were injured including a 5 year old boy. I’m tired of these violent monsters destroying my hometown. Enough is enough. Ship these violent tough guy cowards to Ukraine and let them play with guns there. A shooting at Oakland Tech today during a football game? Three people were injured including a 5 year old boy. I’m tired of these violent monsters destroying my hometown. Enough is enough. Ship these violent tough guy cowards to Ukraine and let them play with guns there.

Out of all the mass shootings, almost 30 have taken place in schools. This has provoked outrage among activists protesting the ease with which citizens can purchase guns across several states in the US.

In most of these high-profile shootings, like the ones in Texas, New York and Illinois, the suspected gunmen legally bought firearms despite having known histories of violence, crime or mental illness.

Pro-gun-rights activists, however, allege that the problem isn't rooted in gun laws but in the state of the mental health industry in the country. Many of them say that gun rights aren't just crucial for personal safety but also help ensure that citizens can rise against the government if the need arises.

CHOOSY @CH005Y You know you have gun violence issue when 7 people were shot during a mass shooting in Orlando and 8 people were shot during a mass shooting in Detroit, but George Jetson is the top story.



Just another day in America. You know you have gun violence issue when 7 people were shot during a mass shooting in Orlando and 8 people were shot during a mass shooting in Detroit, but George Jetson is the top story.Just another day in America.

Despite this, the nation's gun laws continue to face severe criticism, as its rates of gun violence are significantly higher than most developed Western countries. As per Health Data, the US ranks 8th out of 64 high-income countries for gun violence deaths.

Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg As I hear Republicans in the assault weapons ban hearing talk about gun violence & all sorts of bullshit having nothing to do with reducing gun violence, I am reminded that all of them are Responsible for gun violence in America & if not for them Jaime might still be alive today. As I hear Republicans in the assault weapons ban hearing talk about gun violence & all sorts of bullshit having nothing to do with reducing gun violence, I am reminded that all of them are Responsible for gun violence in America & if not for them Jaime might still be alive today. https://t.co/8TnFJjWgmw

The Insider reported that over 22000 civilians have died in shootings this year. Of them all, 220 were killed during the 4th of July weekend alone, which saw another high-profile case in Parkland, Illinois. The shooting took place when an aspiring rapper Robert Crimo was accused of firing on parade goers, killing 7 and injuring 48 more.

Pewresearch stated that since 2019, the nation has seen a 30% rise in overall homicide, something which has not seen a significant decline even in 2022.

