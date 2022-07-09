Robert Crimo update: Officials say shooter planned second attack in Wisconsin after Highland Park rampage

Robert Crimo, who is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder for the Highland Park shooting, was planning a second attack in Wisconsin.

The 21-year-old also voluntarily accepted all the charges against him, as told by assistant state attorney Ben Dillon.

Christopher Covelli, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman, said that after running away from Highland Park, Robert Crimo drove to Wisconsin. The shooter drove to the neighboring city of Masison, where he “seriously contemplated" carrying out another attack.

Covelli spoke to the press on Tuesday and revealed that Crimo had fired more than 70 rounds into the parade on the 4th of July.

Robert Crimo had allegedly been planning the shooting for weeks. He had also accessed the rooftop of a building using a fire escape ladder which he used as his spot to shoot on the Fourth of July. After the shooting, he left his rifle, climbed down the fire escape, dressed in women's clothing to blend in with the crowd and hide his facial tattoos.

Following this, Robert Crimo went to his mother's house and borrowed her 2010 Honda Fit, which he drove to Madison, Wisconsin. However, it was upon his return to Illinois that he was caught by police and arrested.

Covelli said that the weapon the shooter used was legally purchased and that there was another rifle in the car that investigators believe was also bought legally. Authorities also found a number of handguns in the 21-year-old's Illinois home where he lived with his uncle.

After Crimo was named a suspect in the shooting, his parents' attorney released a statement on their behalf on Tuesday. The statement read:

"We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the parade goers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody."

The statement also added that Crimo's parents were requesting that people "respect their privacy" as they try to work through the incident.

Robert Crimo Was a Local Resident of Highland Park

In an interview, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering recalled an incident with a young Robert Crimo. She said:

"He was a Cub Scout in my Cub Scout pack. Many years ago, he was just a little boy, a quiet little boy that I knew. I see this picture, and through the tattoos I see the little boy. It's heartbreaking. I don't know what got him to this point, but let's ask that question of so many people."

Crimo's uncle, Paul Crimo, who he lived with, said that he'd met the shooter on the morning of the tragedy. He stated:

" Hi, bye. Yeah, he was fine. Everything was normal, It's hard. It's-I can't even believe it. And, I mean, I feel sorry for all the other families that lost their lives. The six people. My heart goes out to them and I just feel very bad."

After Robert Crimo was arrested and named the shooter of the tragedy, Paul spoke up and apologized to the victims' families. He also spoke about how heartbroken he was due to the incident.

