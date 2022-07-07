"I’m in such shock": Robert Crimo's father reveals he discussed Denmark shooting with son the night before Highland Park massacre

On Wednesday, Robert Crimo Jr., father of the Highland Park Massacre suspect, told the New York Post that he himself had no part to play in the July 4 shooting that killed 7 and injured over 45.

According to Robert Crimo Jr., he was shocked by the actions of his son, Robert Crimo III, as he claimed the alleged gunman had criticized the July 3 mass shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, in which a 22-year-old Danish gunman was accused of killing 3 people and injuring 27 others in a shopping mall.

Crimo Jr. said:

“I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday’s massacre]. That’s why I guess I’m in such shock. … Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something?”

RabidCatz @RabidCatz Person of Interest Robert E. Crimo AKA "Awake the Rapper" back up twitter



They've already scrubbed his Youtube and other pages so recording this to have it incase it is deleted too. But if you go through his Follow List and Likes he is definitely a Liberal. Person of Interest Robert E. Crimo AKA "Awake the Rapper" back up twitterThey've already scrubbed his Youtube and other pages so recording this to have it incase it is deleted too. But if you go through his Follow List and Likes he is definitely a Liberal. https://t.co/6V6MAcIrJ6

Crimo Jr. told reporters that his son thought the perpetrators of mass shootings were misguided.

He said:

“(Robert Crimo III) goes, ‘Yeah, that guy is an idiot ... people like that … [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns.”

Robert Crimo III is currently in police custody. He has been charged with 7 counts of murder.

Accusations of aiding son surface against Robert Crimo Jr.

In the wake of the Highland Park massacre, many netizens and leaders have stated that Crimo Jr. should also face the consequences for the shooting, as they allege that he had a part to play in helping Crimo III purchase weapons.

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn Brace for the anti-trans hate because Robert Crimo wore women's clothes during his shooting:



- He is NOT transgender.

- He was arrested in men's clothes.

- He attended Trump rallies and was active in fascist communities.

- He's likely trolling while engaging in mass murder. Brace for the anti-trans hate because Robert Crimo wore women's clothes during his shooting:- He is NOT transgender.- He was arrested in men's clothes.- He attended Trump rallies and was active in fascist communities.- He's likely trolling while engaging in mass murder.

As per CNN, even former FBI official Andrew McCabe probed how easily Crimo III obtained the weapons, questioning the role of Crimo Jr. in helping him.

The Independent reported that Crimo Jr. had sponsored his son's gun license application at age 21. Crimo III purchased 4 firearms with this license, including the one he used in the July 4 shootings.

The application sponsorship came 3 months after a 2019 case in which Crimo III allegedly threatened to murder his entire family. Authorities then seized several knives from him.

Nerzog @Nerzog999 NPR had a story about the online radicalization of Robert Crimo, but they never mentioned the fact that he had attended a Trump Hate Rally. In fact, they said there was "no apparent political motivation" for his actions.



Do better, NPR. NPR had a story about the online radicalization of Robert Crimo, but they never mentioned the fact that he had attended a Trump Hate Rally. In fact, they said there was "no apparent political motivation" for his actions.Do better, NPR.

In his interview with the New York Post, Crimo Jr. argued that the 'threats' were more a sign of immaturity than legitimate homicidal tendencies. He claimed that the firearms, on the other hand, were only to be used at the range.

Crimo Jr. said:

"He bought everything on his own, and they’re registered to him. You know, he drove there, he ordered them, he picked them up, they did his background check on each one."

He added:

“They make me like I groomed him to do all this. I’ve been here my whole life, and I’m gonna stay here, hold my head up high, because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

THE SAD TRUTH @SmnWeekly JUST IN:



Illinois State Police announced today that there will be a criminal investigation into the culpability of the father of Highland Park mass murderer Robert Crimo. JUST IN:Illinois State Police announced today that there will be a criminal investigation into the culpability of the father of Highland Park mass murderer Robert Crimo.

Robert Crimo Jr. was a former mayoral candidate and Deli owner. He told reporters that he plans to attend all of his sons' court hearings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far