Amy Oliver indictment: Florida mom sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 3-year-old son with lethal overdose

Amy Oliver, a 48-year-old Florida woman, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for pushing her 3-year-old son to overdose on prescription sedatives, which resulted in his death.

On Friday, July 15, Judge Mark Borello of the Duval County Circuit Court sentenced Amy Oliver to prison for the 2020 murder of Henry Prisby, according to court records.

Reports suggest that Amy Oliver and the State Attorney's Office for the Fourth Judicial District of Florida in July came to an agreement in which she agreed to enter a guilty plea, pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault on an EMT.

Prosecutors dropped one count of aggravated child abuse and one count each of aggravated manslaughter of a child in exchange for the defendant entering a guilty plea.

Additionally, the murder charge was reduced from first to second degree. The prosecution and defense also concurred on the 40-year prison term with a credit of 546 days of time served.

According to a report from Jacksonville CW affiliate WJXT, Henry's father Christopher Prisby held two of his son's favorite stuffed animals as he made an emotional victim impact statement during Friday's hearing. In his remarks to the court, he spoke from his late son's perspective. He said,

"Every day my daddy goes to sleep and wakes up without me. I can imagine that feels like getting hit with a two-by-four. My dad will never hear my voice again. Put yourself in my daddy's shoes year after year."

According to reports, Prisby avoided mentioning Amy Oliver's name, referring to her merely as "the evil person," and referring to the members of her family who were present as "Team Evil."

Prisby continued by saying,

"Anyone associated with the evil person is dead to me and my dad forever. The only time my daddy ever wants to hear from you is when you send a message to my dad that the evil person is dying or dead."

An in-depth look into the death of the 3-year-old caused by Amy Oliver

According to prosecutors, on the afternoon of October 27, 2020, personnel of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive 3-year-old child. The caller, later identified as Christopher Prisby, informed the emergency dispatcher that Amy Oliver tried to kill his son with lethal overdose and he was not breathing.

Reportedly, Amy Oliver, who shared custody of Henry with Prisby, was picking up the child at Prisby's residence and requested if she could take a nap with her son before they returned to her home. Prisby agreed and let her and Henry to sleep in his bedroom, but after about three hours, he started to have second thoughts. He attempted to enter the bedroom but the door was locked. Following that, Oliver sent him a menacing text message.

Shortly after, when Prisby pried open the door, he found "a considerable amount of blood on the bed" and his kid lying nearby unresponsive and he dialled 911.

The child was discovered unconscious and not breathing by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel when they arrived on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later declared dead.

Prosecutors wrote in a press release,

"Meanwhile, Oliver had locked herself in the bathroom attached to the bedroom and refused to exit. The door was broken down and Oliver, covered in blood, attacked first responders with a syringe, causing them to back down and wait for law enforcement."

According to court documents, in an effort to end her life, Amy Oliver used a razor to sever her wrist, neck, and leg.

The Medical Examiner determined that Henry's death was a "drug toxicity" homicide. According to reports, Amy Oliver gave the toddler a deadly dose of a prescription sedative.

Judge Borello addressed the court before adjourning the case, reportedly stating that "there is no rationalising this unfathomable behaviour."

