How old is Sophie Turner? Fans rejoice as actress welcomes second child with Joe Jonas

British actress Sophie Turner is now the mother of two baby girls after recently giving birth to her second child with singer Joe Jonas.

The news was confirmed by both 26-year-old Turner and 32-year-old Jonas' representatives, who said that the duo were happy with the arrival of their daughter.

The Game of Thrones star and Joe Jonas are already parents to one-year-old Willa, who was born on July 22, 2020. Although the couple have been seen spending time with their daughter multiple times, they have chosen to keep her face out of the limelight for privacy reasons.

Sophie Turner announced her pregnancy in May

Turner and Jonas were photographed several times publicly before she officially addressed the pregnancy. It was during an interview in May, that the actress confirmed that the couple were expecting their second child.

While speaking to Elle UK in May, The Staircase actress spoke about the pregnancy and the excitement around it and said:

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

She also spoke about how Willa was reacting to her mother's growing belly and noted that the toddler had been "claiming her territory." The actress added:

"I’ll point to my stomach and say, 'What’s in there?' And she’ll go, 'Baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, 'Baby.' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time."

Since the announcement, Sophie Turner made several glamorous appearances while cradling her belly. The most recent was at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore a black Louis Vuitton with diamond embellishments across her torso and completed the look with Louis Vuitton's High Jewelry.

The actress also spoke about motherhood on the UnWrapped podcast. She said that the new changes in her life have helped her gain a "different perspective" as an actress.

"The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. It's made me a better actor for becoming a mother."

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby recently

The pair's newborn child comes months after Joe Jonas' brother, Nick, welcomed his first daughter, Malti, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas via a surrogate.

Sophie Turner and Joe started dating in 2016 after they were introduced by mutual friends. The duo got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas in the presence of their friends and family.

