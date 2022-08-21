What is shaken baby syndrome (SBS)? Medical condition explored ahead of ID's Killer Nanny

ID's new true crime docuseries, The Killer Nanny, delves deep into the shocking death of an infant named Matthew Eappen. His au pair, Louise Woodward, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after she was accused of ''violently shaking'' the baby.

Doctors at the Children's Hospital in Boston confirmed that Matthew had suffered from the shaken baby syndrome. The infant died on February 9, 1997. With that said, read on to find out more details about the shaken baby syndrome ahead of The Killer Nanny's premiere on ID.

ID's Killer Nanny: Shaken Baby Syndrome and its significance in the Louise Woodward case explained

According to Mayo Clinic, the shaken baby syndrome is potentially a fatal brain injury caused by forcefully shaking a baby. It is also known as abusive head trauma. The American Association of Neurological Surgeons states that the neck muscles in infants are extremely weak. Hence, violently shaking a baby could result in a serious brain injury in the baby.

Per AANC, shaking a baby can lead to a number of serious injuries and other complications. These include subdural hematoma, which happens when blood gets collected outside the brain, direct trauma, fatal brain damage due to lack of oxygen as a result of shaking the baby, and many more.

There have been massive disputes in the medical community regarding the amount of force required to cause a serious brain injury. However, it's widely accepted by doctors and medical experts that shaking an infant is extremely dangerous.

The shaken baby syndrome is mainly seen in children aged less than two. It is reportedly difficult to ascertain the symptoms caused by the shaken baby syndrome. As per AANC, some of the symptoms that may be seen in infants caused by the shaken baby syndrome include vomiting, drowsiness, difficulty in breathing, and coma, among many others.

According to A&E, Matthew Eappen suffered from a subdural hematoma and bleeding at the back of his eyes, also known as retinal hemorrhage, which is generally known to have been caused by the shaken baby syndrome.

As per the publication, the defense team in the case presented evidence that the infant had blood clots in his brain three weeks before he was taken to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

They also pointed out that his wrist was broken two weeks prior to the alleged incident. As per A&E, a pediatric radiologist named Patrick Barnes was part of the trial as a witness for the prosecution. He admitted in 2015 that the baby's injuries ''could have been accidental.''

ID's Killer Nanny: A quick look at the Louise Woodward case

Louis Woodward, who worked as the au pair for Matthew Eappen, was arrested a day after the infant was taken to the hospital after experiencing trouble breathing. Woodward was accused of violently shaking the baby. Doctors confirmed that the child had suffered from the shaken baby syndrome. Woodward was charged with first-degree murder after Matthew passed away.

During the trial, Woodward admitted that she'd shaken the baby to wake him up, but mentioned that she wasn't violent. The jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and she received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 15 years.

However, the conviction was reduced on appeal to involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to 279 days, which by then she'd already served. She was subsequently freed from jail.

You can watch ID's Killer Nanny on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

