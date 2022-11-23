What did Senaida Marie Soto do? Texas woman charged for setting boyfriend’s house on fire

Senaida Marie Soto, a 23-year-old, woman from Texas, allegedly set her boyfriend’s San Antonio house on fire. The incident happened on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

She rushed to her boyfriend’s house after a FaceTime call with him, and in rage and jealousy, she decided to burn his house down. Soto reportedly broke into the family home and stole items, before setting the house on fire. After she set the couch on fire, Senaida Marie Soto also made a video of the couch and a pile of clothes burning. The fire she caused engulfed the whole house and caused a lot of damage.

The homeowner reported Soto’s actions to the authorities, and he was also the one to make the arson call to the fire department and the police. The fire Soto caused engulfed the whole house and caused a lot of damage.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Senaida Marie Soto burnt boyfriend's house down after stealing from the house

According to a statement given to the cops, Senaida reportedly broke into the house on the 16000 block of Shephard Road, Atascosa. The owner also reported that Soto had taken several items from the house before she set it ablaze.

On November 20, 2022, authorities received an emergency call to report arson at 1:45 am local time. The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lytle Fire Department responded to the distress call. Senaida Marie Soto was arrested on the afternoon of November 21, 2022, and was charged with burglary and arson.

The 23-year-old supposedly got angry when another woman received a FaceTime call the former had made to her boyfriend. Soto was so furious that she immediately rushed to her boyfriend's family home in her Kia Optima and burned the house down.

As mentioned earlier, she also stole several items and made a video of the burning couch with piled-up clothes on it. The fire from the couch soon spread all over the house and caused damage worth nearly $500,000.

#KingBygone @KingBygoneLive Texas woman sets fire to boyfriend’s home in jealous rage nsemwokrom.com/texas-woman-se… Texas woman sets fire to boyfriend’s home in jealous rage nsemwokrom.com/texas-woman-se…

Senaida Marie Soto then contacted her boyfriend after setting the house on fire and said:

“I hope your house is okay.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared a post that stated,

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire.”

It was later discovered that the woman who received the FaceTime call was Soto's boyfriend's relative.

A bond of $165,000 has been set for the 23-year-old

KSAT saw an affidavit about the case which stated that Soto also FaceTimed her boyfriend to show a chair going "up in flames." Soto also allegedly said:

“I hope your stuff is going to be ok.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook that stated:

“Soto was in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office took assistance from the Fire Marshall’s Office to investigate the whole matter. Two arrest warrants have been issued for Senaida Marie Soto.

Soto was taken to the Bexar County Jail and her bond has been set at a value of $165,000.

Poll : 0 votes