Where is Alyssiah Wiley's convicted killer boyfriend Jermaine Richards now? Oxygen's Final Moments set to explore horrific crime

Jermaine Richards, Alyssiah Wiley's boyfriend, was convicted of her murder after the 20-year-old's dismembered body was discovered in the forest.

Alyssiah Marie Wiley, a psychology student at Eastern Connecticut State University, was involved in an abusive and tumultuous relationship with Richards. In April 2013, Wiley disappeared after she was picked up by her boyfriend from the university campus in his car. Her dead and dismembered body was found a month later on May 17.

While there wasn't much physical evidence to link Jermaine Richards to the crime, it was apparent to many that he was most likely the culprit. Alyssiah might have wanted to get out of her abusive relationship towards the end, but the attempted breakup culminated in her losing her life.

All about Jermaine Richards and where he is now

Jermaine Richards, a 30 year-old Connecticut native, was a former private-duty nurse who had been dating Alyssiah Wiley since she was in high school. The better half of their relationship was riddled with violence and abuse inflicted by Richards on Wiley.

When Alyssiah disappeared, the police questioned Jermaine about it and he claimed he had dropped her off near her university. However, the last footage of Alyssiah as recorded by the university cameras was on the night of her disappearance as she was getting into Jermaine's car.

The discrepancies in his account led the police to suspect Jermaine Richards and dig into him. However, he pleaded not guilty in court, and the lack of evidence worked in his favor with the jury votes splitting in half twice.

Robert Goulston @rgoulston CT State Police arrest boyfriend on murder charge of Eastern student Alyssiah Wiley. CT State Police arrest boyfriend on murder charge of Eastern student Alyssiah Wiley.

After three unsuccessful trials, a concrete verdict was finally delivered in September 2017 by a new jury. Richards was finally found guilty of murdering Alyssiah Wiley. It was reported that he killed Alyssiah out of jealousy and rage because she wanted to distance herself from his abusive ways and constant suspicion. She tried to break up with him and he could not take it.

On March 2, 2018, Jermaine was finally sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Presently, Richards remains incarcerated at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Connecticut. He will remain there until his release date, May 17, 2073.

When will Final Moments Episode 7 air?

Final Moments is scheduled to drop Episode 7 on May 1, 2022 on Oxygen. The episode will look into the murder of Alyssiah Wiley by exploring the records, interviews and footage used in the investigation.

To know more about Alyssiah's story and her struggle for justice, catch the upcoming Episode 7 of the much-loved true-crime series on Oxygen.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee