“A coward with a gun”: Five found dead after shooting in a home in Central Texas

On September 30, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that five people were killed following a deadly shooting in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

At around 7:30 am on Thursday, police were summoned to a home in Central Texas when the alleged shooter opened fire, according to Jimmy Hering, the Mayor of McGregor. When law enforcement officials arrived, the suspect began shooting at them too, and in response, was struck by police fire.

As per KWTX, two of the victims of the shooting have been identified as Lori and Natalie Aviles. The publication also reported that one woman's body was found insider a nearby home, whereas another was found on the street.

Lori’s brother, Leon Olvera, posted a tribute on his Facebook page:

"A coward with a gun took my sister and beautiful niece’s lives just for being outside of their own home. This feels like a bad dream but our family is strong and we will remain strong for you sis."

Texas shooting suspect under custody, victims identified

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public safety identified the alleged shooter as 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez. While he is yet to face a murder charge, he is currently under custody and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On September 29, Hernandez shot and killed five people, identified by the DPS as Monica Delgado, Miguel and Natallie Avila, as well as Lorena (Lori) and Natalie Aviles.

He also allegedly shot at police officers responding to the scene, and was eventually wounded by one of their bullets. Following his treatment at a nearby hospital, he was booked into the McLennan County Jail without bond.

Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard said in a statement:

“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place. Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”

Responses to the shooting

Family members of Lori and Natalie Aviles, organized a vigil for the two victims on Thursday, September 29 at Bethlehem Christian Church in McGregor.

As per People magazine, McGregor and Troy school districts announced a cancelation of all games scheduled for September 29.

As per People magazine, McGregor and Troy school districts announced a cancelation of all games scheduled for September 29.

McGregor mayor Jimmy Hering said in a statement:

“This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town. While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep the public informed as investigative facts are confirmed.”

As per ABC, no motive for the shooting has been identified as yet.

