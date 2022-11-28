“Wanted to save the family I found”: Navy Petty Officer Thomas James who helped stop gunman opens up about Club Q shooting

On November 19, 2022, a mass shooting took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs. One of the two men who played a significant role in taking the gunman down was Thomas James. He has been identified as a US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class.

James was admitted to a hospital in Colorado Springs and is currently in recovery. He released his first statement about his involvement in subduing the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich. Recounting the dreadful events from November 19, he said:

"I simply wanted to save the family I found."

Thomas James, along with former US Army Major Richard Fierro, tackled the gunman on November 19 at 11.57 pm local time at Club Q.

"To the youth, I say be brave": Thomas James shares his thoughts while recounting the Club Q incident

James made his first statement about the dreadful shootout at Club Q through a Centura Heath spokesman on November 27. He said:

“I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.”

Recalling the Club Q incident, James continued:

“We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren't invincible. I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years. My thoughts are with those we lost on November 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.”

He further added:

“To the youth, I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So, when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”

Thomas James was reportedly admitted to Centura Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He sustained several unspecified injuries while trying to take down the shooter in Club Q on November 19. According to the medical professionals, he is currently in stable condition.

James was identified as a victim by the US Navy. Later, during a press conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers acknowledged him as a hero. Investigations to find the role of others who helped in taking down Aldrich is currently ongoing.

The US Navy released a statement on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, saying:

“Thomas James was among those injured in the Colorado nightclub shooting on Nov. 19. James is currently in stable condition and we remain hopeful he will make a full recovery.”

Cops have discovered that while Richard Fierro tackled the gunman, Thomas James pushed the rifle out of Aldrich’s reach.

Colorado Governor takes to Twitter to condemn the shooting at the LGBTQ+ club

On November 19, a birthday party turned into a dreadful massacre at Club Q. The alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened fire, killing five people and injuring as many as 18. The club identified the incident as a hate crime.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said:

“We know that when people are saying incendiary things, somebody who’s not well-balanced can hear those things, and think that what they’re doing is heroic when it’s actually a horrific crime that kills innocent people.”

Additionally, he commended the efforts of Richard Fierro and Thomas James in subding the supect. He added:

"We owe Colorado heroes Richard Fierro and Thomas James an outstanding debt of thanks for confronting and fighting the gunman and preventing further violence at the Club Q Shooting."

The incident at Club Q has been condemned by many. Many celebrities, including Andy Cohen, Sophia Bush, Wilson Cruz, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and many others, took to social media to condemn the act and to express their support for those who became victims of the incident.

