WATCH: Old video shows Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich and their mother making racist comments at the airport

An old cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed the Club Q shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich - who identifies as non-binary with pronouns they/them - and their mother, Laura Voepel, hurling racist slurs during a heated argument with fellow passengers.

The troubling video, documented in July this year, was captured by Maria Martinez after Aldrich made disparaging comments, including racial slurs commonly used to target the Hispanic community. Martinez said that she began filming the duo while getting off the plane after she heard the derogatory term.

Tanya De La O, a woman traveling with Maria Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez, told KDVR that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and their mother, Voepel, began hurling insults as she struggled to get her luggage down from the overhead bin. She told the news outlet:

“I was having a hard time getting my luggage down (from the overhead bin), and all of a sudden, I just hear this woman say, ‘Hurry the f**k up. You b****r.’ And then I turned around and said, 'Excuse me?'”

Anderson Lee Aldrich and their mother hurl racial slurs against a Hispanic passenger

In the video, a seemingly outraged Martinez can be heard asking Anderson Lee Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel:

“What makes me a b****r?”

What’s mind blowing is that the shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich was known to police for building bombs, threatening his mom in 2021

He should have been locked up there and then.

Voepel, who can be seen walking away while being filmed, tells Martinez to “Shut up.” After which, Martinez, still filming the duo, repeats, “What makes me a b****r?” Shortly after, an enraged Aldrich responds:

“You keep following me and I’m going to f**k you up.”

Martinez and her daughter Kayla said they recognized Aldrich as the assailant involved in the Club Q shooting due to their belligerent demeanor on the flight.

Martinez’s friend Tanya De La O, revealed that Aldrich also used racial slurs against an African American passenger who tried to de-escalate the argument between them.

“He also told him to ‘shut the f**k up, you f*****g n****r.”

The man who was arrested and responsible for all these people has been arrested and been on the news before. Anderson Lee Aldrich is seriously mentally ill man. This is footage from last year when his mom reported a bomb threat by her so.

Martinez and her daughter, who described Anderson Lee Aldrich as evil, said that they had prophesied the tragic events of last week during their confrontation with the duo in July. Martinez, while describing the prophetic nature of her conversation with her friend following their interaction with Aldrich, said:

“Even my friend was like, we won’t be surprised, like, if he’s a mass shooter. And it was scary to think that.”

Martinez’s friend De La O, in her interview with KDVR, purported that Aldrich’s mother possibly had a massive influence on her son’s behavior as an adult. While talking to the outlet, she said that Aldrich’s mother was the initial aggressor during the flight.

She added that the mother had demanded that an attendant remove a passenger with a baby who was reportedly seated right behind the duo.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is reportedly facing murder and hate-crime charges for killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

