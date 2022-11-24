WATCH: Video shows past arrest of Colorado Club Q gunman Anderson Aldrich over 2021 bomb threat

The shooter, who entered an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and fatally shot five clubgoers and injured 18 others, was identified by authorities as Anderson Aldrich. Based on an online docket in El Paso County Court, the 22-year-old faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Anderson Aldrich was reportedly subdued by two customers from the club before they were taken into custody by the police. As of Monday, Aldrich was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities have unearthed Aldrich's criminal history, which includes a previous arrest for a bomb threat. In June 2021, a bomb threat led to a standoff at their mother’s home in El Paso County.

Note: The shooter identifies as non-binary and prefer using the "they/them" pronouns. Although they are referred to as "him" in tweets, they will be referred to as "they/them" throughout the article.

deb @debdrens Club Q murderer Anderson Aldrich was arrested for a bomb threat before it was swept under the rug. His mother is an arsonist with DUI. His father is the Intervention meth chronic masturbator. Grandfather is a J6 supporter who stole valor. It’s not LGBTQ people who are freaks Club Q murderer Anderson Aldrich was arrested for a bomb threat before it was swept under the rug. His mother is an arsonist with DUI. His father is the Intervention meth chronic masturbator. Grandfather is a J6 supporter who stole valor. It’s not LGBTQ people who are freaks

Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Anderson Aldrich, who refused to comply with the orders of the El Paso County deputies. In a video obtained by CNN, Aldrich can be seen using abusive language against police officers outside while they were holed up inside a house. While watching the officers from behind a window, they can be heard saying:

"I’ve got the f**king sh*theads outside, look at that, they’ve got a bead on me. You see that right there? F**king sh*theads got their f**king rifles out. If they breach, I’mma f**king blow it to holy hell."

While the video does not show any law enforcement officers standing outside, the way the footage was filmed made it seem like Anderson Aldrich was addressing the officers.

Anderson Aldrich was previously charged with multiple counts of Felony Menacing and First-Degree Kidnapping

Anderson Aldrich made national headlines when they entered an LGBTQ club on Saturday night and opened fire on the crowd, killing five people. They were subdued by two patrons and taken into custody.

The Colorado shooter's father reacted to his child shooting at the gay bar (Image via @NoLieWithBTC)

However, this is not the gunman's first time in custody. On June 18, 2021, they spent hours holed up in a house after posing as a bomb threat before they were arrested.

In a press release, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had said that deputies had responded to a report of a bomb threat. They said that the "reporting party said that her son was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition." The release added that the person who reported the crime wasn't at the house when she made the all and was unsure where her son was.

A few hours after the first report of a bomb threat, the Crisis Negotiations Unit succeeded in apprehending them. Anderson Aldrich was charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. However, authorities failed to recover any explosives in the house rented by his mother at the time.

Colorado Springs Police Department @CSPDPIO This is the booking photograph of the Shooting at Club Q suspect. This is the booking photograph of the Shooting at Club Q suspect. https://t.co/uA7lvU6S27

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, the district attorney’s office informed that no formal charges were pursued in the case. Officials further said that the bomb threat case would not show up in background checks as the "case was never adjudicated, the charges were dropped and the records were sealed."

Aldrich allegedly even tried to get the Colorado Springs Gazette to delete an article on the case.

