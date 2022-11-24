Who is Aaron Franklin Brink? Internet blasts Colorado shooting suspect's dad for Intervention appearance

After the Colorado shooting suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, it is now time for the father, Aaron Franklin Brink, to be in the spotlight and on the netizens’ radar.

It was revealed that the father has appeared in many adult movies and reality shows like Divorce Court and Intervention in 2009. Since the revelation, users on social media have been firing at Aaron Franklin for his appearances.

Aaron Franklin reportedly left the shooter's mother when the latter was a toddler. This was when he took up MMA and began working in adult movies under the alias Delaware. The internet is now blasting Aaron Brink for appearing on Intervention, where his fiance tried to get him to stop using crystal meth.

All of this came to light after Aldrich allegedly opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs and ended up killing five people on November 19, 2022. The incident has also left a number of people injured. Aldrich now faces five first-degree murder charges and five bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

It is also worth noting that Anderson Lee Aldrich identifies as non-binary and will be referred with the "they/them" pronouns throughout this article.

Details explored about Aaron Franklin after revelations of him using crystal meth and being convicted of many crimes

A lot has been talked about the Colorado gay club shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich. However, after the shooter's first court visit on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, their father, Aaron Franklin, is being bashed for using crystal meth. As mentioned earlier, he has also appeared on various shows and adult movies.

All of this happened after an interview with CBS 8, where the father said that when he found out that there was a shooting involving multiple people at a gay bar, he wondered if his child was gay. Franklin claimed to have been "scared" about his child being gay, but when he found out that it wasn't true, he allegedly said, "Phhheww."

He also talked about being a conservative Republican. He said:

“My opinion about gays is that it’s not OK. I think we should stand up against homosexuality.”

However, social media users are now highlighting the fact that Franklin was a crystal meth user who does adult movies to make a living. They are bashing him for claiming that he would have an issue if his child was gay.

As they continued slamming Franklin, one person pulled out the family's history and said that the shooter was arrested for a bomb threat while their mother is an arsonist with a DUI. The user continued to list out the family's criminal history.

Some have even started calling the father “disgusting.”

Franklin also has a criminal history, including a conviction for battery against Anderson's mother, Laura Voepel. The 2002 battery conviction in California resulted in Franklin being barred from contacting Laura. However, he was later given monitored visitations with the child.

However, that isn't all as Aaron Franklin was sentenced to two and a half years in custody for importing marijuana. He also tested positive for illegal steroids, which has added to his criminal record.

Reportedly, Aldrich, the Colorado shooter, was bullied online due to their father's criminal record and work in the adult film industry. This led to them changing their name from Nicholas Franklin Brink to Anderson Lee Aldrich.

As per the petition at the time, the name change was meant to “protect” them and their future from any connections to their father, Aaron Franklin. Simply put, Anderson Aldrich changed their name not to be connected to their father, Aaron Franklin.

As mentioned earlier, the shooter identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said that Aldrich's identity will have no bearing on the prosecution, including whether the shooter will be charged with hate crimes, according to Reuters.

