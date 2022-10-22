Where did Gulsen study? Turkish popstar appears in court over dig at religious schools

On October 21, 2022, Turkish pop singer Gulsen appeared in court to appeal her acquittal following claims that she was inciting hatred and enmity within her community for her comments on Islamic Imam Hatip schools.

The Turkish court agreed to lift the singer's previous order needing to check in and give her signature at the nearest police station on a weekly basis. However, they will now continue to maintain the status of her international travel ban.

Gulsen's plea on acquittal was denied. (image via sputniknews.com)

During the trial, Gulsen gave an explanation about her being attacked by the people to the court. She said she has been lynched and abused many times because of the way she dresses. Her status as a performer had also been affected, as over 50 of her concerts were canceled. She said:

"I was verbally lynched and abused many times as a woman, a wife, a mother. I see all this as a punishment for my existence as Gülşen"

The 46-year-old will be exempt from the hearings, according to court transcripts. The next hearing will be on December 21.

Gulsen quit her university to pursue her music career

Gulsen's full name is Gulsen Colakoglu (née Bayraktar). She was born on May 29, 1976, and raised in Istanbul. She's the third child of her parents, Arslan and Nimet. The singer went to Şehremini Anadolu High School, and after graduating, she studied Turkish classical music at the Istanbul Technical University.

In her first year of college, she began performing in nightclubs and bars around Istanbul but found it hard to manage her studies and passion. After completing her first year, Gulsen quit university.

Following this, the singer established herself as a musician in 1995 with her debut album, Be Adam (Oh Man!). Her fame rose quickly because of her unique sound. However, her popularity decreased just as quickly after the music video for Sarışınım (my Blonde) was declared obscene by the TV sensor board.

Amidst the rocky career phase of the singer, Colakoglu's blend of pop and classic Ottoman tunes and her proclivity to controversies has earned her the title of 'Turkish Madonna.'

Why did Gulsen get arrested

During the August 25 concert, the musician commented on a fellow crew member by stating that his "perversion" stemmed from attending hatip school. The singer said:

"Attended the Imam Hatip schools. That’s where the perversion comes from.”

Videos of this comment flooded social media with people calling for her arrest. The subject of Imam Hatip school is very sensitive in the country as, despite its religious base, it has been involved in numerous s*xual assault scandals. Speculation also states that this is a front for many nefarious activities happening under public funding.

She was jailed for five days on account of inciting hatred and enmity and was later subject to 15 days of house arrest despite pleading her innocence. Gulsen claimed that the comment was made as a joke between the two friends and nothing more. The pop star said:

“I did not display an attitude that would incite the people to hatred and enmity. I did not target a third person, a social class or section of society,”

Gulsen's arrest caused a public uproar as thousands took to social media claiming that she was a target because of her active support for the LGBTQIA+ community and liberal views.

She currently faces three years in prison for her misdeeds.

