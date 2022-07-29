Another Self review: A slow-paced Turkish series with a side of introspection and mysticism

Netflix is upping the ante with its foreign language films and series. The latest addition to the global content roster is Another Self, a Turkish series released on July 28, 2022. The trailer for the series had already created a buzz with the show's serene settings and prepossessing cast.

Directed by Burcu Alptekin, the series stars Tuba Büyüküstün, Seda Bakan, Boncuk Yılmaz, Murat Boz, Füsun Demirel, Fırat Tanış, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Serkan Altunorak alongside other cast members. Though originally in Turkish, the series has English audio and subtitles for international viewership.

The plot of Another Self follows three friends who embark on a spiritual and therapeutic journey to resolve their past traumas and issues while navigating their present lives.

Set in an idyllic seaside town in Turkey, the film has breathtaking aesthetics and might feel like a tourism promotion, joining the likes of Under the Amalfi Sun and Dangerous Liaisons on Netflix.

The plot of Another Self might feel slow and bizarre at times, but it never drags on

Another Self began by introducing viewers to three best friends, Ada, a general surgeon in Istanbul, Sevgi, a lawyer battling relapsed cancer, and Leyla, a dedicated wife, mother, and social media influencer.

Having grown sick of unaffecting medical treatment and the lack of hope, Sevgi decided to give spiritual healing a shot. She got her two best friends, Ada and Leyla, to accompany her to Ayvalik, where a spiritual guru named Zaman was known to cure people's illnesses using unconventional methods.

Keeping her friends in the dark, Sevgi joined Zaman in a session of what the show called family constellation therapy, a highly dramatized and mystified version of an actual therapy technique.

A month later, her cancer had miraculously disappeared, and she finally told her friends about Zaman's session, attracting the ire of Ada, a biomedical practitioner who was strictly opposed to non-scientific healing techniques. However, certain events transpired in their lives and led the three women back to Zaman's spiritual healing retreat.

In a span of eight episodes, Another Self unpacked various subjects such as friendships, unresolved traumas, biomedical versus holistic practices in healing, true love, and familial issues and dynamics, among others.

The spiritual healing aspect of the series connects present problems in the lives of the various characters to the actions and sufferings of their ancestors, and this curing technique might seem outlandish to many viewers. However, the series was a lesson in alternative approaches as many health issues today are finding a cure in techniques that science cannot explain.

However, viewers can very well disregard the spiritual healing aspect as fiction and view it as something that adds mystery and intrigue to the show. There were also many other aspects of the Turkish series that were captivating, beginning with the realistic and admirable friendship between the three women. The family dynamics and the romantic plotlines were also engaging in their own respect.

What Another Self did not have in terms of production value, it made up through story and performances

The main focus of the Turkish series was not its cinematography or production value, yet the series manages to captivate viewers and force them to press the 'next episode' button. Saying that, it does not offer much action or thrill to attract viewers with a short attention span.

However, it caters well to those who love a good story that offers food for thought and builds engaging character performances that don't let your eyes wander. The leading women in the series had great chemistry, and their dynamics with the supporting cast were also absorbing.

All three were solid and determined women who exemplified a tremendous dynamic, and the actresses portraying them were mesmerizing and believable in their performances.

For Western audiences, in particular, shows like these with traditional practices and familial values in focus might either be an uneasy pill to swallow or can turn out to be an intriguing and unique experience.

In a nutshell, Another Self is a fascinating, inspiring, and heartfelt drama for viewers who can keep an open mind and appreciate a reflective plot. Tune in to the Turkish drama on Netflix for a pleasant series with convincing performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far