WATCH: Bodycam footage shows New York Police arresting shoplifter Franklyn Rosario 

25-year-old repeat shoplifter Franklyn Rosario was arrested by Yonkers Police Department on Friday, January 6, 2023. Rosario is a resident of the Bronx and was accused of stealing merchandise from the Marshalls present on Central Park Avenue.

This is reportedly not the first time that Rosario has been alleged to have stolen goods. A cell phone video earlier captured him shoplifting at another store. The video also saw a few people trying to stop him but they were unsuccessful.

As per Fox5 New York, Bronx resident Franklyn Rosario reportedly faces charges of possession of drugs and weapons, as well as obstruction and resisting arrest. He allegedly tried to flee from the area when police officers arrested him. The police have also described him as a “tough guy” since he was successful in fleeing the first time.

Yonkers Police HQ @YonkersPD 1. Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area... 1. Remember him? Franklyn Rosario, 25-years-old and from the Bronx, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting from Marshall’s on Central Park Avenue – again. Only this time 1st Precinct Officers Joseph DiBenedetto and Keith Terraforte were on scene before he could leave the area... https://t.co/ATB6gWKBgX

Bronx resident Franklyn Rosario has been arrested 13 times

On Friday, Yonkers Police Department finally arrested 25-year-old Franklyn Rosario at a bus stop area. Rosario was filmed shoplifting from a department store earlier this week.

On Friday, he was allegedly stealing merchandise from the Marshalls at Central Park Avenue. Franklyn Rosario was then followed by the loss prevention staff from the store. The individuals helped the officers identify him, and the authorities later took him into custody.

Authorities mentioned that this was the 13th time the Bronx man has been under arrest. Bodycam footage shows that during the arrest, Rosario tried to flee the area but was unsuccessful.

ℙ𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕠 @Paul_Q @YonkersPD Good job boys, funny to see him run like a chicken and the officers had him in 3 steps. @YonkersPD Good job boys, funny to see him run like a chicken and the officers had him in 3 steps.

Yonkers Police took to Twitter and stated:

“Franklyn was a real tough guy the other day when a couple of good Samaritans tried to stop him from shoplifting and he pushed past them; this time when approached by police, he tucked his tail and tried to run, but didn’t get too far.”

The tweet further read:

“We think it’s fair to say that society is fed up with blatant thieves like Franklyn, to the point that civilians are now taking action – which we advise against for your own personal safety.”

In the cell phone footage, Rosario was seen putting things into his bag

Police further spoke about the incident in a tweet and wrote:

“[S]hoplifting is NOT a victimless crime: prices go up, quality-of-life goes down, criminal acts beget other criminal acts, businesses leave, etc. The Yonkers police will always do our part to deliver perpetrators of crime into the legal system where they must be held accountable.”

Police found that in the cell phone footage, Franklyn was seen shoving the people around him who tried to stop him from shoplifting. He was also seen putting many items into a huge bag before leaving the store.

He is currently in police custody. However, is not confirmed whether Franklyn Rosario has retained a legal representative to speak on his behalf.

Poll : 0 votes