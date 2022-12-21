What did Tobias Jacob Brewer do? Florida teen charged for brutally attacking mother 

17-year-old Florida teenager Tobias Jacob Brewer was arrested on November 30, 2022, after he allegedly attacked his mother. Brewer faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

According to law enforcement officials, Tobias Jacob Brewer tried to kill his mother by beating her with a frying pan and stabbing her. Fox Orlando reported that Brewer was booked into juvenile detention upon his arrest last month.

The police report mentioned that the suspect was tired of his mother’s constant harping about cleaning his room. According to the report, Tobias, or “Toby” also texted a friend to bring a gun, which he planned on using to shoot the victim.

Tobias Jacob Brewer's mom was in a critical state after the attack

The 17-year-old Tobias Jacob Brewer allegedly beat his mother and then stabbed her. The suspect told investigators that he hit her on the head with a pan and also stabbed her using a pocket knife. According to the police report:

“The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, Tobias Jacob Brewer also admitted to having taken the victim’s money and car keys “so that he could have money once he left the area.” He allegedly left the scene and drove his mother’s car off to pick up his girlfriend.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to the hospital and was in a critical state.

When the police arrived at the Cocoa home, the victim allegedly spoke to the investigators and revealed what Toby had done. The police report said:

“The victim took a breath and stated (her son) did this.”

Police found that a friend of Toby’s tried to stop him from attacking his own mother. One of his friends witnessed the brutal attack by the Florida teenager.

Another teenager supposedly followed Tobias Jacob Brewer in a Jeep Wrangler that belonged to the victim. Authorities were able to track Toby’s location. However, he refused to stop and led the officials on a high-speed chase into several counties.

Finally, while trying to exit Interstate 95 in Volusia County, they crashed and the suspect was taken into custody. Even when the car crashed near Interstate 95, the suspect tried to run away but was eventually caught. Upon interviewing Tobias Jacob Brewer, he admitted to hitting his mother.

According to the state police:

“He admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times with a pocketknife that he carried around… He struck the victim in the head until the frying pan broke.”

Toby admitted to the crime

Law enforcement officials also discovered that he had been arrested earlier this year for criminal mischief. A friend who witnessed the tragic event told police officials that he and another male were in front of Toby’s house when they heard loud bangs coming from the Cocoa residence.

The boy supposedly walked to the back of the house and found Tobias Jacob Brewer standing over his mother with a frying pan in his hand. He also heard the mother saying, “Toby, stop.”

Tobias Jacob Brewer was taken into custody and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Police released the arrest report for Brewer on Monday. Through the report, it was learned that Brewer admitted to having brutally attacked his own mother. All of this happened just because he was “upset” with his mom for constantly asking him to clean his room.

It has also been discovered that the friend who Toby asked to get a gun, refused to do so and instead brought a knife. According to Fox Orlando, the friend in question also has autism.

This case was followed by a similar one, in which Minnesota mom Receia Kollie was allegedly killed by her son James Kollie in Moorhead. James was arrested on December 5, 2022, and charged with second-degree murder. In this case, the suspect was alleged to be “deeply troubled.”

A GoFundMe page for the suspect read:

“The murder suspect is her son, who is currently in custody. He was deeply troubled, and Receia's never-ending efforts to encourage him to turn his life around and seek help, unfortunately, resulted in her death.”

Florida teenager Tobias Jacob Brewer has now been transferred to an adult court.

