WATCH: Video shows aftermath of Chicago fiery multi-car crash that left two dead and 16 injured

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a horrific crash happened in Chicago on November 23, 2022, when a stolen vehicle struck about seven other cars. The incident reportedly happened at about 5 pm local time and left many people injured and two dead.

The speeding driver reportedly went the wrong way and ended up causing this accident. According to the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, it was a chain-reaction crash. The cops also said that people inside the stolen vehicle had died due to the collision.

The car, a Dodge Charger, was reportedly stolen from the south suburban area of Markham.

Chicago crash creates havoc, with two killed and about 16 injured

As per police reports, the Dodge Charger was reported stolen early Wednesday. Following this, the driver took the wrong way and caused the crash in Chatham, Chicago, near the intersection of 87th Street. The car caught fire near the intersection, which killed the two occupants of the car. Police are yet to disclose their identities.

According to the New York Post, the crash killed two people, and around nine adults and seven children were rushed to the hospital. On Thursday, the authorities stated that the conditions of most of the victims have been improving. The authorities said that some victims have sustained life-threatening injuries and are in serious yet stable states.

Almost ten ambulances had to be deployed to assist and help with the injuries and casualties of the havoc crash that took place on Wednesday evening at 5 pm. One of the cars completely flipped while the other vehicles piled on each other.

Commenting on the incident, Larry Langford, the spokesperson for Chicago Fire Dept., said:

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and I’ve seen many accidents.”

The cops investigated and found a weapon in the stolen Dodge. According to them, it was "a long-rifle type of firearm."

Victims suffer from fractures to unknown injuries

In a press conference following the car crash, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the ever-raising traffic-related casualties this year. She said:

“It is a significant issue, and we're doing everything that we can. But people are determined to ignore the speed limit. There's very little that we're going to be able to do, other than, really get more aggressive about frankly arresting and locking people up.”

Lightfoot further added:

“This is something we can control: take your foot off the gas. This is something we’re going to have to address on a citywide basis, and in the meantime, if people don’t have respect for themselves or others… we’re going to have more tragedies.”

Supporting the Mayor’s plea, Chicago Police Supt. spoke about how people should be responsible while driving and said:

“Slowing down will save lives. Speed kills, and it did tonight. It’s senseless and tragic.”

According to an employee of a nearby store, they heard a loud blast-like sound and saw a car on fire. Some of the victims of the crash included a 33-year-old man who suffered a minor injury in his hand, a 5-year-old girl who complained of body pain, a 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man who sustained unknown injuries, and a 10-year-old boy who suffered a fractured wrist.

A 53-year-old female also sustained unknown injuries and was admitted to Christ Hospital. In addition, a man standing by the sidewalk during the crash dislocated his kneecap and was rushed to Trinity Hospital.

