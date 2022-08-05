Mall of America shooting: Gunfire in Minnesota complex causes panic, no casualties reported

On Thursday, Minnesota's Mall of America went under lockdown after an unknown suspect fired gunshots within the premises. No victims have been reported.

According to Bloomberg, authorities arrived at the scene around 6 pm. After the evacuation of shoppers, officers patrolled the building with rifles, reporting that they considered the famous shopping mall to be the scene of an "active incident."

Not Sleepy⁷ 🎨 @joonNcrabs what's more American then being in lockdown in the back of a Starbucks for a shooting at mall of America what's more American then being in lockdown in the back of a Starbucks for a shooting at mall of America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/l9WkmeWqsZ

Currently, the shooting is under investigation, as Minnesota authorities are interviewing potential witnesses who were at the Mall of America when the incident occurred. While authorities believe the suspects left the scene on foot, they have not yet identified any potential gunmen.

Implications of the Mall of America shooting

This was not the first time gun violence has occurred at the Mall of America. During New Years, the mall went under lockdown for the first time after an argument between 2 shoppers led to a shootout. Both of the alleged gunmen suffered bullet wounds but survived.

Suburban Housewife Anne Holt @anneholt I’m in lockdown with my 17 year old daughter in the back room of a suit store at #mallofamerica . I don’t understand how this is freedom. I’m in lockdown with my 17 year old daughter in the back room of a suit store at #mallofamerica. I don’t understand how this is freedom. https://t.co/hvst8XBxZC

With two shootings in the past eight months, the Mall of America seems just one of many places that is a site of America's endemic gun violence.

According to Pew Research, 45,222 people in America died from gun-related injuries in 2020, the last year when complete data was collected. This does not include the number of people who died from injuries where gun violence was a factor.

The statistics also show roughly 79-80% of murders in America are carried out with firearms. In addition to this, 53% of successful suicides also involve the use of a gun. States with exceptionally high gun violence rates include Mississippi, Wyoming, Missouri, and Louisiana.

Tyler @TylerReide Nothing more American then a back to school shooting at the mall of America. Pray for this state. Nothing more American then a back to school shooting at the mall of America. Pray for this state. https://t.co/BqkkGnU0DW

According to EFSGV, Minnesota, where the recent mall shooting took place, has the 8th lowest gun violence rate in the nation. However, in 2019, the last time the organization conducted rigorous data collection related to gun violence, it was noted that Minessotta saw a 46% increase in firearm deaths, with 465 citizens dying in shootings. 37 of the victims were minors.

As per the organization Protect Minnesota, several measures are being taken to decrease gun violence deaths across the State, including suicides.

In its official mission statement, Protect Minnesota wrote:

"Protect Minnesota promotes a culture of health and safety for all Minnesotans by preventing gun violence through research, legislation, education, and community investment."

Rocky Mountain Views @RockyMountViews Having to run from a shooter to save your life while back-to-school shopping at the enormous Mall of America.



It doesn't get more American than that.

Thanks, GOP. Having to run from a shooter to save your life while back-to-school shopping at the enormous Mall of America.It doesn't get more American than that. Thanks, GOP.

By and large, the organization said gun violence could be reduced through community programs, mental health counseling, and educational initiatives targeting vulnerable communities in both urban and rural areas.

