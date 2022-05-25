What happened to Steve Kerr's father? Story explored as Warriors coach gives impassioned speech on gun control violence during press conference interview

Steve Kerr, the coach of the Golden State Warriors, became sentimental and called out on politicians to take action on the recent shooting in Texas's elementary school, which left 19 children and two adults dead on May 24.

In a press conference before the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the 56-year-old coach stated that he would not be talking about basketball.

In a video shared on the team's official Twitter handle, Steve Kerr, in a shaky voice, can be seen expressing his thoughts as he holds back tears.

"Since we left shoot around, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher."

According to CNN, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first claimed that 14 children and one adult were killed in their classroom, but on Tuesday evening, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that the death toll had climbed to 19 children and two adults.

Steve Kerr cited the tragic shooting that left 10 dead at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in what officials described as a racially motivated attack against Black people, as well as a shooting that left one dead and four critically injured in Laguna Woods, California - both of which have occurred in the last 10 days.

Steve Kerr further asked:

"Now we have children murdered at school. When are we gonna do something?"

The basketball coach then extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired of the – I'm sorry – I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."

Steve Kerr's father was also a victim of gun violence

As per Esquire, Kerr's father, Malcolm Kerr, was a professor of Middle Eastern and Arab studies and the president of the American University of Beirut.

In 1982, when he began serving in the latter role, the Lebanese Civil War was at its height. At the time, living there was especially dangerous for Americans, as two bombings occurred at the local U.S. Embassy around that time.

Malcolm was shot and murdered outside his office by two shooters on January 18, 1984, indicating yet another probable attack on the United States in Lebanon. His death was such a famous event that it provoked a response from Ronald Reagan, the president of the United States at the time.

In his recent press conference on May 24, Steve Kerr called out American lawmakers.

"There's 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R. 8 which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for two years. And there's a reason they won't vote on it – to hold on to power."

Steve Kerr then addressed the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, by looking into the camera.

"So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that's what it looks like. That's what we do every week."

Kerr smashed his fists against the table and issued a final statement before leaving the press conference.

"They won't vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. It's pathetic, I've had enough."

The gunman, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, is dead, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. After abandoning his car, the shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School at 11:30 am, and it is thought authorities killed him.

At a press conference on May 24, police said they suspect the gunman, who had a pistol and possibly a rifle, acted alone. According to authorities, the kids shot were in the second, third, and fourth classes.

