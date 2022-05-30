Harry Styles pledges $1 million donation to gun safety organisation after Uvalde, Texas shooting

American popstar Harry Styles has announced a donation of $1 million for a nonprofit organization called Everytown, that advocates for gun regulation and the prevention of gun violence in the backdrop of the recent school shooting in Texas. Styles has pledged the donation which will come from proceeds of his ongoing North American Love On Tour.

In a post on Instagram, Harry Styles wrote:

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas. On our North American Tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Harry Styles shared links to Everytown in his post, encouraging fans to join the movement to end gun violence.

The Instagram post further noted:

"Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens. For those who want to get involved, they can text 'ACT' to 64433 to join Everytown's movement to end gun violence."

Live Nation followed Harry Styles’ announcement noting that the entertainment company will match the singer’s donation to Everytown, equalling over $1m and counting.

According to Rolling Stone, the first leg of Styles' tour sold nearly 720,000 tickets in 2021, making it the highest-selling tour of the year.

Recent school shooting in Uvlade, Texas killed 19 children

Earlier this month, on May 24, a gunman, Salvador Ramos, aged 18, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvlade, killing 19 children and two adults. According to officials, Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire. Various US celebrities have condemned the government for not imposing proper gun laws after the incident.

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey paid his respects to the Texas school shooting victims in a visit to his hometown of Uvalde. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived to pay their respects at Robb Elementary School.

Harry Styles previously condemned gun violence in 2018

Harry Styles has previously spoken out against gun violence in America. During his 2018 tour, he made a point of sharing a close-up of the 'End Gun Violence' stickers on his guitar following a show in Dallas, Texas. He performed in June, less than a month after the Santa Fe High School shooting that left ten dead. Earlier that same year, he encouraged supporters to sign the 'March for Our Lives' petition.

Harry Styles releases album Harry's House

Earlier this month, Styles released Harry's House, which is the third studio album by the English singer. The album features genres such as pop-funk, pop rock, synth-pop and R&B. It debuted at number one on the UK Albums chart, becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022. The album also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 330,000 album sales, making it the largest opening week for an album in 2022. Hit single from the album As It Was broke the Guniess World Record for the most streamed track on Spotify within 24 hours.

