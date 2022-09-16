WATCH: Chicago man Gerardo Posadas arrested after video of him grabbing toddler in broad daylight surfaces online

Gerardo Posadas, 25, was detained by Chicago police after a surveillance video showed him attempting to abduct a 5-year-old girl from her mother in the Cragin area last week.

According to reports from Chicago police, he has been charged with aggravated attempted kidnapping of a minor under 13 and aggravated violence in a public location on Monday, September 12. The incident took place in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

An in-depth look into the alleged attempted kidnapping by Gerardo Posadas on September 8

As per the surfaced video, the 5-year-old victim was seen strolling with her mother in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around midday on Thursday, September 8, when an unknown man approached them.

Shortly after, according to court documents, Gerardo Posadas allegedly approached the girl's mother and made her an offer to buy her daughter for $150.

When the mother objected, Gerardo Posadas tried to take the child, pulling her by the hair. Posadas fled the scene as the woman grabbed her daughter's back and managed to escape.

prizebondlives @WorldWikis

Gerardo Posadas Bio - Gerardo Posadas Wiki

Gerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of him attempting a kidnapping on the Northwest side.

prizebondlives.com/gerardo-posada… Who is Gerardo PosadasGerardo Posadas Bio - Gerardo Posadas WikiGerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of him attempting a kidnapping on the Northwest side. Who is Gerardo PosadasGerardo Posadas Bio - Gerardo Posadas WikiGerardo Posadas, 25, was arrested after police released a video of him attempting a kidnapping on the Northwest side.prizebondlives.com/gerardo-posada… https://t.co/L24FsKfWRQ

On the day of the incident, Chicago police released a video of the incident along with a community notice. Posadas was arrested on Friday and was transferred from police custody to the Cook County Jail on Monday.

According to records, Gerardo Posadas was first detained in 2014 when he was 18 years old on suspicion of vandalizing property. In 2017, he was again imprisoned on suspicion of illicit sale or possessing a lethal weapon.

In 2020, when he was 23 years old, he was arrested again and charged with reckless conduct. The following year, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and bodily harm.

wiki fox news @fox_wiki

Gerardo Posadas Age

Chicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a teenager from his mother last week. #CRIMINAL



wikifoxnews.com/gerardo-posada… Gerardo Posadas Biography Gerardo Posadas WikiGerardo Posadas AgeChicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a teenager from his mother last week. #CHICAGO Gerardo Posadas Biography Gerardo Posadas WikiGerardo Posadas AgeChicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a teenager from his mother last week. #CHICAGO #CRIMINALwikifoxnews.com/gerardo-posada… https://t.co/tqFlClfZuH

What you should know about Chicago crime rates

According to statistics, there were 3,926 crimes per 100,000 persons in Chicago in 2020, much higher than Illinois' average crime rate of 1,985 offenses per 100,000 persons and 67% higher than the national average.

The fact that violent crimes like murder, sexual assault, and robbery comprise a larger portion of Chicago's high crime rate than property crimes like burglary, arson, or car theft is one of the reasons the city's high crime rates are so widely mentioned.

'Redacted' because twatter is a joke @Philip_Pocius45 Chicago

Crime rates* (2021)

Violent crimes

Homicide

29.5

Rape

76.7

Robbery

294.2

Aggravated assault

239.1

Total violent crime

639.7

Property crimes

Burglary

248.6

Larceny-theft

481.5

Motor vehicle theft

394.9 ChicagoCrime rates* (2021)Violent crimesHomicide29.5Rape76.7Robbery294.2Aggravated assault239.1Total violent crime639.7Property crimesBurglary248.6Larceny-theft481.5Motor vehicle theft394.9

Reportedly, you have a one in 103 chance of being injured by a violent crime in Chicago. In Chicago, there is a 1 in 39 risk that you will become the victim of a property crime. Property crimes are more frequent worldwide, even if Chicago's rate is only 52% higher than the national average (vs. 143%).

Additionally, your car being stolen in Chicago is a 1 in 273 chance incident. Chicago experiences a lot of property crime, but not as much as other cities. The city of Richmond, California, tops the list of those with high auto thefts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far