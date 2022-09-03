Eliza Fletcher missing: Memphis teacher allegedly abducted during morning jog

On Friday, 34-year-old Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was allegedly abducted during an early morning jog.

As per Fox News, Eliza Fletcher routinely runs down Central Avenue in the early mornings. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that as she was jogging near the University of Memphis, a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside her and the occupants reportedly pulled her into the vehicle.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation @TBInvestigation



Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running.



She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.



Tips? Call Have you seen this woman or vehicle?Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running.She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 Have you seen this woman or vehicle?Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running. She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 https://t.co/HpTfQbKjAy

The case is currently under investigation. Tennessee authorities described Fletcher as a blond woman who is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and 137 pounds. She was last seen in a pink athletic top and purple running shorts.

Eliza Fletcher's abduction location has been traced

As per an official statement by Memphis police, Eliza Fletcher was reported missing at approximately 7.45 am, after authorities received a call from Richard Fletcher III.

Rose @901Lulu They are now looking for a dark colored GMC Terrain. #ElizaFletcher They are now looking for a dark colored GMC Terrain. #ElizaFletcher

By discovering her phone in the area, authorities identified the scene where Fletcher was supposedly abducted from. Using surveillance footage, they also identified a vehicle of interest, a GMC Terrain.

The official statement read:

"(Eliza Fletcher was) abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV."

Hart Robinson, a friend of Fletcher, told WREG that as of now, the victim's friends and family are still unaware about who may have kidnapped her.

Robinson said:

“We don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is desperately looking for her and the police here are on it. You can see there is a lot of activity, so if you know anything or saw anything early this morning, we just ask that you come forward.”

Authorities stated that Fletcher, being an avid runner, was familiar with the running route, which she had taken many times before.

On Friday evening, Memphis City police told Fox News that Fletcher's family are currently okay. Her parents declined to comment on the case. She is married with 2 children.

Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept At 4:53 pm, officers responded to an abduction at Millbranch & Holmes. Three juveniles were taken in a brown Avalon by an unknown male.

At 5:13 pm, the children were located in the 3800 block of Mary Lee. The suspect has a large gash on his forehead and is still at large. At 4:53 pm, officers responded to an abduction at Millbranch & Holmes. Three juveniles were taken in a brown Avalon by an unknown male. At 5:13 pm, the children were located in the 3800 block of Mary Lee. The suspect has a large gash on his forehead and is still at large. https://t.co/1yFe7GMJUr

People News reported that after the alleged kidnapping, an official letter was released to the parents at St Mary's Episcopal school, where she taught. Albert Throckmorton, the head of school, explained some of the circumstances of the kidnapping to older students at the school.

The letter read:

"We have not told our younger students about Mrs. Fletcher. We are supporting the older students as they learn of the news."

Skywriter Cloud @skywritercloud @TBInvestigation @MEM_PoliceDept Police need to ascertain if Eliza Fletcher was wearing her watch and use her cellphone to track her location if it is a smartwatch. [Photos from internet news reports.] @TBInvestigation @MEM_PoliceDept Police need to ascertain if Eliza Fletcher was wearing her watch and use her cellphone to track her location if it is a smartwatch. [Photos from internet news reports.] https://t.co/mgrKX2U23A

In an official press release, a Memphis City Police officer said that authorities had previously examined the abduction in relation to a series of prior harassment cases targeting University of Memphis's women's cross-country runners in the same vicinity. However, no connection has been established. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects in the case.

Edited by Sayati Das