“So out of touch”: Lori Lightfoot singing on TikTok sparks outrage online

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently came under fire for posting a TikTok video of herself singing to promote Chicago’s karaoke competition on a day when the city recorded a 37% increase in violent crimes in comparison to 2021.
In the video, the mayor can be seen jamming to Magic Sam’s Sweet Home Chicago in her office. The caption of her clip read:
“It’s time to sing your hearts out, Chicago! Our karaoke competition is starting Sunday and will go until November 6th. Now’s your time to shine.”
Reports suggest that the winner of the Chicago Sings Karaoke competition will receive a $5,000 prize:
The music competition has been organized to celebrate the city. However, Lightfoot earned backlash from social media users for posting potentially tone-deaf content amid an ongoing crisis. One person took to Twitter to call the mayor out and said that the latter was "So out of touch" with the reality of what was happening in the city.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the city has recorded a 37% increase in violent crime as compared to the same time period last year. Officials also noted that Chicago has seen a rise in reports related to violent crimes in 2022 compared to any year since 2018.
As per The New York Post, the number of thefts in the city has gone up by 61% as compared to the same time period in 2021. Similarly, the number of motor vehicle thefts has also increased by 74% this year compared to 2021.
However, crimes such as murder and aggravated battery have reportedly shown a decrease compared to 2021. Reports suggest that Chicago has reported 523 murders as of Thursday, down by 17% from last year.
The city has also recorded a 19% decrease in shooting incidents as compared to last year, but thefts have increased by 61% with 12,775 reported cases so far. Robberies also increased by 17% with 6,364 this year.
Twitter reacts to Lori Lightfoot singing TikTok amid Chicago increase in violent crimes
Shortly after the Chicago police released their statistics about an increase in the city's crime rates, their mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in hot water. Lori had shared a TikTok video promoting Chicago’s karaoke competition and netizens were furious as the mayor was seemingly oblivious to the crisis in the city.
The mayor’s action sparked major outrage on social media and many took to Twitter to call her out.
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lori Lightfoot will address the situation.
The latest controversy comes after the mayor proposed her City Hall budget earlier this week. As per WTTW, Lightfoot mentioned that her plan includes a $64 million budget for the Chicago Police Department and an addition of 35 positions.
She announced that the increase in budget would be used to “fund our consent decree obligations, as well as replacement of the aging vehicle fleet, new technologies for the Chicago Police Department & the replacement of CPD helicopters.”
Lori Lightfoot, who was reportedly an advocate of “defund the police” in the past, shifted to the “refund the police” plan last year. She also increased the department's budget from $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.