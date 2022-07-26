Chicago Mayor's Hail Mary offer of $2.2 billion to convince Bears to stay at Soldier Field rejected by franchise

The Chicago Bears have had the same stadium for the last 50 years, and after a half-century, they've had enough. According to the Daily Wire, the football team is deadset on moving to a new facility, even after receiving a massive offer from the city's mayor to stay put.

The mayor reportedly offered the franchise $2.2 billion of taxpayers' money as an incentive to not move. The money would have been used for three different renovation options, including making the stadium a fully-indoor stadium, a dome stadium, or a stadium that could be used for other purposes such as concerts.

The Bears promptly declined the offer. While they aren't making a drastic move, they plan to set up shop about 30 miles from their current home, near Arlington Park, an area with a median income of over $100,000 for residents. The area is also known for lower-than-average crime levels. The team's current lease at Soldier Field ends in 2033.

Chicago Bears' history at Soldier Field

According to Britannica, the Bears have had the same stadium since the 1970s. Early in the team's time at the stadium, they had trouble putting together winning seasons. From move-in day in 1971 to 1983, the team only made the playoffs twice, per Pro Football Reference. However, the era of losing ended, and a new era of winning began in 1984.

From 1984-1991, the team made the playoffs in all but one season. In 1985, they won the Super Bowl. This was the last time the team won the big game. After the era ended, the Bears fell back into a playoff drought, making the playoffs just twice from 1991-2004. In 2005 and 2006, they jumped to relevance, even making it to a Super Bowl behind quarterback Rex Grossman in 2007.

However, the team lost at the hands of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts and slipped back into playoff exile. Aside from three brief playoff appearances, Chicago has failed to make the playoffs every season since.

With the Mitchell Trubisky era peacefully put to bed, the team's current hopes reside with Justin Fields, a quarterback drafted in the first round of last year's NFL Draft.

Will the Bears return to an era of winning reminiscent of the 1980s before the end of their current lease at Soldier Field ends in 2033?

