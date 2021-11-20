How many times have 3 QBs thrown an interception in an NFL game for one team?

Sometimes when your luck is out, you may change your quarterbacks all you want, interceptions are written in the stars. When the Atlanta Falcons blanked out against the New England Patriots, they used three quarterbacks to try to get their offense moving. Each of them threw an interception. We look at all the times such incidents have happened in the past.

Keeping a count of interceptions galore

The Atlanta Falcons had their first shutout game at home since 1988 and one of the main reasons for that is the compounded inability of their quarterbacks to find their targets.

In his final two drives of the match, Matt Ryan threw for two interceptions: one to Devin McCourty and one to J.C. Jackson. He was replaced by Jack Rosen, who threw an interception of his own to Kyle Van Noy that was returned for a touchdown. Feleipe Franks entered next and the rookie had his maiden pass intercepted by Adrian Phillips.

At this point, let no one be under any doubt that the New England Patriots did a great job, but they sure had a helping hand with the interceptions tossed their way. The final four drives by the Atlanta Falcons offense all led to interceptions and in the process had us peering into the history books to find parallels.

We go back to 2009 to see the last time there were three different players on the offense who had interceptions. The Houston Texans played the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matt Schaub had to leave the game in the first quarter due to injury and his replacement quarterback, Rex Grossman, threw an interception. When Matt Schaub returned, he was also promptly picked off too. Running back Chris Brown also added to the interception tally by having his halfback pass cut off.

But the last time three quarterbacks were responsible for three interceptions for the same team, we had to go all the way back to 2000.

The 0-10 Chargers had Moses Moreno, Ryan Leaf, and Jim Harbaugh each throw interceptions in a 17-7 loss to the Dolphins. Last time a team had three different quarterbacks throw an interception in one game, as far as I can find: November 12, 2000.The 0-10 Chargers had Moses Moreno, Ryan Leaf, and Jim Harbaugh each throw interceptions in a 17-7 loss to the Dolphins. pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/2000… Last time a team had three different quarterbacks throw an interception in one game, as far as I can find: November 12, 2000. The 0-10 Chargers had Moses Moreno, Ryan Leaf, and Jim Harbaugh each throw interceptions in a 17-7 loss to the Dolphins. pro-football-reference.com/boxscores/2000… https://t.co/0iZumU6o2i

Moses Moreno began the game for the San Diego Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. He threw for 2 interceptions in 21 attempts. Ryan Leaf replaced him in the third quarter but threw an interception to Brian Walker, who along with Sam Madison was also responsible for the interception count for Moreno. Jim Harbaugh came in at the end of the game but he was also intercepted by Patrick Surtain. They lost 17-7. Now they at least have the Atlanta Falcons to share the ignominy with.

